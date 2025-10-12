AUBURN, Ala. — Georgia football flexed its resiliency muscles at Auburn on Saturday night, turning the game around at halftime en route to the 20-10 victory.

Gunner Stockton delivered the game-clinching touchdown, scrambling 10 yards for a score with 1:53 left to send the Tigers’ school-record 18th-straight sellout crowd to the Jordan-Hare Stadium exits early.

The 16-play drive tied a school record by taking 8 minutes, 45 seconds off the clock.

The No. 10-ranked Bulldogs (5-1, 3-1 SEC) were trailing 10-0 late in the first half when they came up with a goal-line stand, Raylen Wilson and CJ Allen punching the ball loose from Tigers’ quarterback Jackson Arnold at the 1-yard line leading to Kyron Jones’ fumble recovery.

Georgia’s offense, which had generated only 20 yards to that point, fed off the momentum and drove 88 yards — aided by three Auburn penalties — to set up a 29-yard Peyton Woodring field goal that kept the Bulldogs within a score (10-3) as the teams headed to the their locker rooms for halftime.

Georgia took control in the second half, tying the game at 10-10 on Chauncey Bowens’ 2-yard burst into the end zone at 7:23 of the third quarter on the Bulldogs’ second drive after halftime.

A 30-yard pass from Gunner Stockton to Noah Thomas got the ball to the 2-yard line to set up the touchdown.

The Bulldogs took their first lead on the next possession when Peyton Woodring hit 53-yard field goal with 1:22 left in the third quarter made it 13-10.

Auburn, limited to just five possessions in the second half, generated just 40 yards of offense over the final 30 minutes.

Here are three quick takeaways from Georgia’s win:

Stockton wins QB duel

Stockton finished 24-of-37 passing for 217 yards in addition to his team-high 26 yards rushing and touchdown run on nine carries.

Tigers’ quarterback Jackson Arnold was 19-of-31 passing for 137 yards and led Auburn with 55 yards rushing and a touchdown on 13 carries.

The total yardage numbers aside, Stockton emerged the decisive winner in the dual-threat QB duel by virtue of not turning the ball over while Arnold was stripped at the 1-yard line in what proved to be the most important play of the game.

Here’s Noah

Georgia receiver Noah Thomas was one of the more high-profile transfers acquired through the portal, but prior to Saturday night he hadn’t caught a pass for the Bulldogs since the second game of the season against Austin Peay, when he had three catches for 24 yards.

Thomas re-emerged in the receiving column at just the right time on Saturday night in Auburn, as his 30-yard catch — his only reception of the game — set up the game-tying touchdown in the third quarter.

Thomas had broken wide open for Stockton to find downfield, showing his route-running skills and appreciable speed.

Manning up front

Georgia started its sixth different offensive line combination in six games as Bo Hughley got the start at left tackle in place of Monroe Freeling.

Freeling, who suffered an ankle injury against Kentucky, entered the game on the Bulldogs’ third series, but it was still a struggle for Georgia to run the football.

The Bulldogs managed just 79 yards on 31 carries — 2.5 yards per rush — after entering the game averaging 206 yards rushing per game.