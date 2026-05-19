New details regarding the May 8 arrest of Georgia defensive back Ja’Marley Riddle have emerged.

Riddle was arrested on charges of possession of more than one ounce of marijuana and possession of a Schedule 1 controlled substance, both of which are felonies. Riddle was also charged with speeding, a misdemeanor.

Per the arrest report obtained by DawgNation, an undercover officer observed a red Dodge Durango traveling at a speed estimated to be around 95 miles per hour while traveling south on I-95 on Friday, May 8, just after noon ET in Brunswick, Georgia.

When the arresting Glynn County patrolman stopped Riddle, he noted that Riddle was “extremely nervous and shaking,” as he spoke to the officer. The officer could smell “an overwhelming odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.”

The officer asked Riddle to step out of his vehicle, and Riddle complied. The arresting officer had an additional officer and a K9 officer to come and conduct a free air sniff around the vehicle.

The officer asked Riddle if he had any marijuana inside the vehicle and Riddle told the officer he did not. Riddle then granted consent to the officers to search his vehicle. The arresting officer was initially unable to locate any marijuana in the car. But the assisting officer pulled a heat-sealed bag from a backpack that had been in the backseat.

Inside the backpack, officers found multicolored packaging, some with a leafy substance labeled marijuana and some with vapes that stated THC.

After being placed under arrest, Riddle told the officer that he did in fact have marijuana in the vehicle. Riddle was then transported to Glynn County detention center, where he was booked.

The Georgia defensive back posted bonds totaling $16,526 the same day of his arrest.

“We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering additional information,” a Georgia football spokesperson said in a statement. “As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time.”

Riddle transferred to Georgia this offseason from East Carolina. He was limited this spring because of an injury he suffered during his time with the Pirates. Riddle had 2 tackles and 2 pass breakups in Georgia’s spring game.

He has two seasons of eligibility remaining and is expected to help Georgia in the secondary this fall. Riddle is from Kingsland, Georgia. He played high school football for Camden County.

Riddle’s arrest is the third this year for a member of the Georgia football team related to driving. Chris Cole and Darren Ikinnagbon were both arrested and charged with reckless driving in February.

“We try to prevent the same mistake and you would think it’s as simple as just telling them, right? No, it does not work that way,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in an April interview with 680 The Fan.

Smart said Georgia requires defensive driving courses for some of its players.

“There’s nobody in the country — and I’ve asked everybody in the country — that does a mandatory defensive driving course every year that requires players that don’t have (a) driver’s license to take six hours with someone riding around with them to teach them how to drive. …

“We want to educate them and help them with that. You can’t, you know, a lot of places can’t mandate that you have to do that. We do, and we do because of our history. That doesn’t make it perfect, but we’re certainly in a constant pursuit of perfection.”