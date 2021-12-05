Georgia football-Michigan game time, TV channel for College Football Playoff game announced

Georgia football knows it will take on Michigan on Dec. 31. It now knows a game time and tv channel as well for the College Football Playoff semifinal. ESPN will broadcast the game, with it starting at 7:30 p.m. The other semifinal, between Alabama and Cincinnati, is set for a 3:30 start. That game will also air on ESPN. Georgia coach Kirby Smart issued a statement after Georgia’s inclusion into the College Football Playoff.

“On behalf of our team and especially our seniors we are excited to be selected for the College Football Playoff and the opportunity to play in the Capital One Orange Bowl,” said UGA head coach Kirby Smart. “The goal of every college football team, coach, player, and fan is to be one of the four teams in the Playoff and we are extremely honored. It presents a great opportunity for our fans who have been so supportive of our team throughout the season at home and on the road. Playing in a city and game with such rich tradition will be a rewarding experience and it represents another step for our program at Georgia. It also represents a great challenge playing a team like Michigan which has proven to be one of college football’s most accomplished programs.” This is the second time Georgia has made the College Football Playoff, with the previous time coming in 2017. Georgia was also the No. 3 seed that year. The Bulldogs beat Oklahoma before losing to Alabama in the national championship game. The Bulldogs will eagerly await the game against Michigan, as the Bulldogs are coming off a 41-24 loss to Alabama. The defeat was the first of the season for Georgia. This will be the first time the Wolverines and Bulldogs have played since 1965.