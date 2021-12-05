(1) Georgia
24
Final
41
(4) Alabama
  • (2) Michigan
    42
    Final
    (15) Iowa
    3
    USC
    14
    Final
    California
    24
  • Western Kentucky
    41
    Final
    UTSA
    49
    (10) Oregon
    10
    Final
    (14) Utah
    38
    (9) Baylor
    21
    Final
    (5) Oklahoma State
    16
    Kent State
    23
    Final
    Northern Illinois
    41
  • Utah State
    46
    Final
    (19) San Diego State
    13
    Appalachian State
    16
    Final
    (20) Louisiana-Lafayette
    24
    (16) Houston
    20
    Final
    (3) Cincinnati
    35
    (17) Pittsburgh
    45
    Final
    (18) Wake Forest
    21
12/4/21 - Atlanta - Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back DeMarcco Hellams (2) intercepts pass intended for Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers (19) in the third quarter of the SEC Championship football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Georgia football drops in AP Poll after SEC championship game loss

@Kconnorriley
Posted

Georgia football is perfect no more. That much is clear after Alabama’s dominating 41-24 win over the Bulldogs in the 2021 SEC Championship Game.

The loss is the first of the season for Georgia, dropping the Bulldogs to 12-1. Georgia also fell in this week’s AP Poll, with the Bulldogs now sitting at No. 3.

The College Football Playoff rankings are set to drop at 12:15 p.m. ET. If Georgia is in the top four of those rankings, the Bulldogs will make the College Football Playoff. Michigan moved up to No. 2 after its win over Iowa in the Big Ten championship game while Alabama now sits at No. 1. Cincinnati comes in at No. 4 in the polls.

After the loss, Georgia players and coaches made it very clear they intended to move on quickly from the loss. The defense got torched, giving up a season-high in yards and points. At one point Alabama ripped off 31 points in five straight possessions. Georgia’s vaunted defense sacked Alabama’s Bryce Young a grand total of zero times. Coming into the game, Alabama had given up 35.0 sacks with only LSU and Tennessee surrendering more among SEC teams.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was also intercepted twice in the loss, with one of those being returned for a touchdown. He told reporters after the game that the entire team, himself included, had to be better going forward.

“Yeah, we just didn’t play our best game today,” Bennett said. “They did. Can’t turn the ball over. Just little mental lapses. That can’t happen. We’re going to work on starting tomorrow. Hopefully, get ready for whoever we play next.”

The College Football Playoff semifinals will be held on Dec. 31, with one semifinal in Dallas and the other in Miami. The Bulldogs last made the College Football Playoff in 2017. Georgia beat Oklahoma before falling to Alabama in the national championship game.

To see the full Coaches Poll and AP Poll for Week 15, see below.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings Week 15

  1. Alabama
  2. Michigan
  3. Georgia
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Baylor
  7. Ohio State
  8. Ole Miss
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Utah
  11. Michigan State
  12. BYU
  13. Pitt
  14. Oklahoma
  15. Oregon
  16. Louisiana
  17. Iowa
  18. NC State
  19. Clemson
  20. Wake Forest
  21. Houston
  22. Arkansas
  23. Texas A&M
  24. UTSA
  25. Kentucky

