Kirby Smart sounds on Georgia football quarterback situation after SEC championship game defeat

ATLANTA — Georgia’s defense gave up 41 points. Alabama’s Bryce Young shredded the nation’s top defense all afternoon. Georgia failed to sack Young and didn’t do much better covering Alabama receiver Jameson Williams. Yet for all the defensive shortcomings on display against Alabama, the big taking point is once again about what Kirby Smart will do at the quarterback position. Georgia went with Stetson Bennett, as the Bulldogs had done last season when Georgia visited Tuscaloosa, Ala. And just like last time, Alabama came away with a 41-24 win. The only real difference was that the Bulldogs were actually favored this time.

Statistically speaking, Bennett was better this time around for Georgia. He threw for 340 yards and 3 touchdowns, improvements from what he did last season. Yet he was asked to throw the ball 48 times in the game, far too much for Georgia’s comfort. “We have to be able to run the ball and have a little bit of semblance of balance,” Smart said after his fourth-straight loss to Alabama as Georgia’s coach. “I feel like there were times tonight where we were getting into a scoring contest because our defense didn’t get stops. You don’t want to have to do that.” Bennett was also intercepted twice in the game. The first came with Georgia inside Alabama’s red zone. Bennett tried to force a ball into the hands of freshman tight end Brock Bowers. Instead, Alabama’s DeMarcco Hellams came down with the pass. Had Georgia scored a touchdown on the drive, it would’ve pulled Georgia back within in seven in the third quarter.

On the ensuing drive, Bennett once again drove into the Alabama red zone. Only this time Bennett fired incomplete passes on third and fourth down to come up empty once again. “Can’t throw a pick down there,” Bennett said “We had opportunities. We were moving it, we were driving the ball all four times. Can’t throw picks, just have to execute better.” Georgia’s defense at that point was able to stop the bleeding, forcing punts on back-to-back possessions.