Stetson Bennett tops list of Georgia football X-factors in CFP Championship Game against Alabama

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart stiff-armed the notion that Monday night’s CFP Championship Game is a matchup of him against Alabama coach Nick Saban. The matchup, Smart said, will be on the field between the players when the Bulldogs (13-1) face the Crimson Tide (13-1) at 8 p.m. on Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium. “It’s about those guys making plays and putting them in a position to be successful and the guys that make the meaningful plays,” Smart said, “the plays that are conversions -- the red areas, the turnovers or not turnovers, the explosive plays that determines the outcomes of games, not Saban and I.”

Close games like the one expected between Georgia and Alabama — UGA is a 3-point favorite — typically come down to four or five big plays. The saying that “big-time players make big-time plays in big games” is derived from this big-play theory. Quarterbacks, by nature of their role touching the ball on each offensive snap, are obviously key in each outing, But Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett can be more than just a game manager at quarterback, and will likely have to be more than a caretaker for Georgia to win.

1. Stetson Bennett’s ability to run The first and important X-factor for the Bulldogs is what Bennett does when the primary play breaks down. Bennett is at his best in the play-action game, but Alabama’s defense has shown it can neutralize the Georgia run game efficiency and put the Bulldogs in third-and-long situations. UGA was 3-of-12 on third downs in the last meeting.

Bennett has scrambled on 18 third-down plays against SEC and CFP competition this season, gaining 7 first downs while suffering 6 sacks and coming up short of first-down yardage on 5 occasions. “His feet have been a blessing for us,” Smart said last month. “He made a couple poor decisions in the last game, but he is not the only one that did that.” The Georgia QB can make good decisions by using his running ability to combat the Alabama pass rush and disguised coverages that have led to 5 Bennett interceptions in the past two meetings. Bennett’s single-game rushing high is 41 yards against Auburn this season, which included his career-long run of 30 yards. 2. Brock Bowers’ health The freshman tight end has emerged as one of the most reliable and impressive receivers in the nation, ranking as one of three finalists for the FWAA Freshman of the Year after beating out Alabama WR Jameson Williams for SEC Newcomer of the Year.

Smart disclosed this week that Bowers has been dealing with a shoulder injury all season, and that it was aggravated in the 41-24 loss to the Tide on Dec. 4. The injury led to Georgia pulling out Bowers in the second half of a 34-11 Orange Bowl win over Michigan. Bowers was targeted 16 times in the last meeting between the teams, pulling down 10 catches for 139 yards (a team-high 53 yards after the catch) along with a touchdown. Bennett looked for Bowers often an early against Michigan, too, hooking up with him three times on the opening scoring drive, including the first touchdown of the game. Coach Nick Saban was singing Browers’ praises this week “I think this guy is one of the premier players in college football,” Saban said. “I know everybody always knows the passes he catches, but also a really good blocker and does a good job in his part of executing whatever he needs to do to help his teammates have success as well.” 3. The Georgia pass rush