Georgia OC Todd Monken: Alabama ‘will get our best,’ unfazed by past performances

ATHENS — Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken is a glass-half-full kind of guy when it comes to Stetson Bennett, all-in on putting the Bulldogs’ national title hopes on the shoulders of the former walk-on. Bennett’s performance will be key when Georgia plays Alabama at 8 p.m. on Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in the College Football Playoff Championship Game. Monken said last week he was confident the Bulldogs could win the national championship, and Bennett’s Offensive MVP performance in the Orange Bowl surely help offset any concerns over past matchups with Alabama.

The third time might be the charm for Bennett, who lost by 41-24 counts against the Tide last year and last month, throwing three and two interceptions in the contests, respectively. Monken said he doesn't read into Bennett's past troubles with Alabama.

"I don't see it as those two games are going to predict the future," Monken said. "Like any player, they've had their moments where they haven't played up to what they believe their standard to be, or we believe that standard to be. "It just so happens to have come in the second half against the team we're about to play. But we just need to understand that the first two halves of each of those games was outstanding."

Monken broke things down even further, explaining that not all of the interceptions Bennett has thrown to Alabama have been the quarterback's fault. "The first turnover a year ago was a batted ball that was out of his control, (and) the second interception was a tipped pass on an end cut that went directly to them," Monken said. "The third one was a poor decision. "So the bottom line is I can do better as a coordinator to put him in a better position to be successful. He understands that. Our team understands that. So I expect him to play well just like I did last week." Bennett has played well enough during the season to run up a 10-1 record and earn the respect and praise of former Georgia players. Aaron Murray, a former UGA quarterback who became the SEC's all-time leading passer, predicted on Sirius XM radio earlier this season that, "Stetson Bennett, in about two months, is going to be the greatest QB in Georgia history."