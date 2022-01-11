Georgia QB Stetson Bennett: ‘We weren’t going to be stopped’ in 33-18 CFP Championship Game win over Alabama

INDIANAPOLIS — Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett had one thought pulsing through his mind when a fourth-quarter scramble went awry in the CFP Championship Game. “I put my head down and said, ‘that’s not going to be how we lose this game,” said Bennett, whose fumble at the UGA 16 set up an Alabama touchdown that gave the Tide a short-lived 18-13 lead. True to his word, Bennett bounced back and directed two touchdown drives, leading the Bulldogs to the 33-18 win over Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium.

RELATED: Georgia football proves elite, beats Tide for national title “I just knew there was no way that we were going to let a turnover like that stop us from winning a national championship,” Bennett said. “I wasn’t going to be the reason we lost tonight.” Bennett was 17-of-26 passing for 224 yards with 2 touchdowns, overcoming 4 sacks and the costly turnover to add another chapter to his storybook career.

The undersized former walk-on and fourth-string quarterback had completed his journey as a national champion on Monday night, taking his place in Georgia folklore. “I hope it gives somebody a little hope,” said Bennett, whose path to the title included a year of junior college football in 2018 before returning to Georgia as a backup in 2019. “Just keep fighting. Keep your mouth shut, work hard. Life’s tough. You’ve just got to fight through it.” That’s exactly what the Bulldogs did against Alabama, which controlled much of the action in holding a 9-6 lead deep into the third quarter.

“It was the defense that kept us in this game when we were stumbling over our own feet in the first half and at the start of the second half,” Bennett said. “We could have done so much better, but we got the job done when we needed to.” No doubt, it didn’t take long for offensive coordinator Todd Monken to dial up the types of plays that would enable Bennett to respond once the Tide had gone up 18-13 with 10:14 left to play. RELATED: Why Kirby Smart trusts flip phone carrying Stetson Bennett Bennett and the Bulldogs needed only 5 snaps to drive 75 yards and reclaim the lead: • Bennett to Jermaine Burton for 18 yards to the Georgia 43 • Bennett deep for Burton, flagrant pass interference, first down at the Alabama 42.

• Bennett to a leaping Kenny McIntosh, 10 yards to the Tide 32. • Bennett sacked for an 8-yard loss back to the Alabama 40. • Bennett to Adonai Mitchell in the corner of the end zone, touchdown, 19-18 lead. “Coach Monken dialed up awesome play action, we had been running the ball a lot,” Bennett said. “And it was three straight play-action passes and one deep ball. “It’s the thing Coach (Kirby) Smart and the team preached the whole year: resiliency, toughness and composure. I knew those guys had my back, and I had their backs, too.” The Georgia defense fed off the offense’s sudden burst of energy, sending Alabama Heisman Trophy winner and the Tide three-and-out on its ensuing series.