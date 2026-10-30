Florida has made a decision when it comes to its starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against Georgia.

Accoridng to a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN, Aaron Philo will start for the No. 17 Florida Gators on Saturday.

Philo has started the first six games of the season for Florida before missing the team’s win over Texas with a shoulder injury.

In six starts this season he’s completed 70.5% of his passes while throwing for nine touchdowns to just three interceptions. He also has three rushing touchdowns this season, more than that of his Georgia counterpart, Gunner Stockton.

Tramell Jones started for Florida in the team’s win over Texas. Both Jones and Philo were listed as questionable on this week’s availability report.

When asked about the Florida quarterback position on Monday, Georgia coach Kirby Smart made it clear the Bulldogs were prepping for both.

“One beat Ole Miss handily. One beat Texas on the road,” Smart said. “They’re both completely capable, good players. Known about both of them for a long time. In terms of their ability, they’re both plenty capable, especially in Buster’s offense.”

The start against Georgia will carry great meaning for Philo. He set the Georgia high school state record for passing yards and won multiple state titles while he played for Prince Avenue Christian School.

Despite growing up close to Athens, Philo never received a scholarship offer to play for Georgia.

He instead signed with Georgia Tech as a class of 2024 recruit. He followed Florida offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner this offseason.

“Yeah, he broke all kinds of records,” Smart said of Philo. “I mean, he was right here by us. Obviously, we had a great relationship with his coach. I’ve got a lot of respect for his toughness, the way he plays and how much better he’s gotten.”

Saturday’s game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.