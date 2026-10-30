For the first time in 31 years, the annual border clash between Georgia and Florida will be played in the Peach State.

Unlike that 1995 meeting at Sanford Stadium in Athens, this year’s ‘World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party’ takes place inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

At least for one season, Georgia will be the one making the short commute, instead of traveling south to Jacksonville.

Mercedes-Benz has become the Bulldogs’ home away from home in recent memory, as this will be the ninth time they have played there in five seasons. Since 2022, UGA is 7-1, including three SEC Championship victories.

“I’ve played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium two or three times now, so I’d say I’m comfortable playing in it,” cornerback Ellis Robinson IV said. “To me, it’s the same field.”

While the locations changed, the hatred and animosity these two teams share will be on full display for the 106th time.

“I think the Florida-Georgia rivalry is obviously a historic rivalry. A lot of great players, and I think just because you change the sites, you don’t really change the magnitude of the game,” Gators wide receiver Vernell Brown III said in July during SEC Media Days. “But I think it’ll be the same high-pressure rivalry game and I’m excited for it.”

Georgia will be honed in on slowing down this Gators’ rushing attack led by Decatur native Jadan Baugh, who leads the SEC in touchdowns (13), with 40 missed tackles, resulting in 474 of his 763 yards coming after contact.

On the other side, UGA will try to attack a vulnerable Florida pass defense that ranks 121st nationally (255 yards per game), has allowed 12 passing touchdowns (84th in FBS), and allows 7.3 yards per attempt (77th in FBS).

Gunner Stockton has proven to be one of the most reliable quarterbacks in the country and will be aiming to bounce back from a tough three-turnover game against Auburn two weeks ago.

“His response has been great,’” wide receiver Talyn Taylor said. “He’s been coming in, doing all the stuff he’s been doing. Being a leader, making sure himself, his teammates, all good. His spirit’s held high, so just seeing him coming in, coming back from that, it’s been good.”