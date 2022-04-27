Former UGA football star indicted on rape charge by grand jury

“Adam respectfully reminds the public and his supporters that he was not permitted by law to participate in the grand jury proceeding, which is totally under the control of the prosecution,” Anderson’s attorney, Steve Sadow, said in a statement to DawgNation.

Former UGA football star Adam Anderson has been indicted by a grand jury and charged with the rape of a 21-year-old woman, per ESPN. His arraignment will be held on June 13. Only six months ago, Anderson was considered UGA’s top prospect for this year’s NFL Draft, which kicks off on Thursday.

“This means his defense was not presented or argued to the grand jurors. Adam will plead not guilty to the charge and continue his fight in court to clear his name and reputation. Adam once again appeals to the good citizens of Athens-Clarke County to keep an open mind and not prejudge his case.”

The alleged incident happened one day before Georgia’s showdown against rival Florida. Anderson was a team captain for his final game at Georgia on Oct. 30, 2021, before being suspended indefinitely by coach Kirby Smart on Nov. 1, when the school said it learned of the allegation filed in a field case on Oct. 29.

The 6-foot-4, 237-pound Anderson led Georgia in sacks (5) at the time of his suspension and ranked fifth on the team with 32 tackles. Last month, Anderson held a private workout in front of NFL scouts in the Athens area -- the day before UGA players worked out in front of more than 100 NFL coaches and scouts at the Bulldogs’ indoor facility.

Anderson’s workout took place at a nearby high school with 17 NFL teams represented, per a Pro Football Network report. Anderson ran a 40-yard dash in the 4.5-second range, per the report, and recorded a 39-inch vertical leap and a 133-inch broad jump.

Anderson’s broad jump would have tied for best in class among the linebackers at the NFL Combine. His 40 time would have been among the position leaders which included his former UGA teammates Channing Tindall (4.47) and Quay Walker (4.52).