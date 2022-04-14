FSU rolls out red carpet for former UGA 5-star
Florida State wasted no time in trying to make an impression on former UGA 5-star signee Amarius Mims.
Mims, who entered the NCAA transfer portal on Sunday, arrived at Florida State on a recruiting trip on Wednesday evening, per 247sports.com’s Brendan Sonnone.
