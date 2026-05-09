Georgia has seen one of its top commitments in its recruiting class flip, as Donte Wright has changed his commitment to Miami.

Wright announced the news on social media.

Wright first committed to Georgia last June. He is from Long Beach, California, and ranks as the No. 9 overall player in the 247 Sports Composite rankings for the 2027 class.

Wright last visited Georgia for G-Day back on April 18th. He had been scheduled to take his official visit to Georgia on May 29 but it is unknown at this time if that visit will take place. Oregon had also been a major factor in Wright’s recruitment.

With Wright backing off his pledge to the Bulldogs, Georgia holds just six commitments in its 2027 recruiting class, though it does still count 5-star running back Kemon Spell among those recruits.

Georgia signed cornerbacks Caden Harris and Justice Fitzpatrick in the 2026 recruiting class. Fellow 2026 signees Jordan Smith and Tyriq Green also worked at cornerback this spring for the Bulldogs.

This is the second de-commitment this week for Georgia, as 3-star wide receiver Aden Starling backed off his pledge on Thursday.

With Wright backing off his pledge, Georgia does not have a commitment from a defensive prospect in the 2027 recruiting cycle.