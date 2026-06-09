clock icon
clock icon
0 minutes ago
By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
Profile
Profile
Email
Email
Twitter
Visit our Twitter page.
Linked In
Linked In
Share
Facebook
Visit our Facebook page.
Twitter
Share on Twitter
Reddit
Share on Reddit
Email
Email
Link
Copy link
Article
Article
Latest Football
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
0 minutes ago
Amid Georgia directive to not schedule Texas Tech, Cody Campbell calls out …
ATHENS — Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks is taking a stand after a judge’s decision to grant Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby an injunction to play this season …
Mike Griffith
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
7 hours ago
Georgia baseball game times, TV networks announced for College World Series
Georgia knows its start time and opponent for its first game in the College World Series.
Sarah Spencer
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
June 6, 2026
Predicting Georgia football 2026 record after a schedule deep dive
We’ve spent this past week diving deep into Georgia’s schedule, taking a long look at a number of marquee games.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
June 5, 2026
DraftKings lists Georgia as an early favorite in games against Alabama, …
We’re less than three months from the start of Georgia’s 2026 season, with the Bulldogs opening against Tennessee State on Sept. 5.
Connor Riley
Article
Article
clock icon
clock icon
June 5, 2026
Georgia’s November slate highlights what makes college football special
It’s hard to know just how difficult Georgia’s November slate will be for this upcoming season.
Connor Riley
Leave a Comment