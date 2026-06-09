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By Mike Griffith, Dawgnation Staff
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Amid Georgia directive to not schedule Texas Tech, Cody Campbell calls out …
ATHENS — Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks is taking a stand after a judge’s decision to grant Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby an injunction to play this season …
Mike Griffith
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Georgia baseball game times, TV networks announced for College World Series
Georgia knows its start time and opponent for its first game in the College World Series.
Sarah Spencer
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Predicting Georgia football 2026 record after a schedule deep dive
We’ve spent this past week diving deep into Georgia’s schedule, taking a long look at a number of marquee games.
Connor Riley
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DraftKings lists Georgia as an early favorite in games against Alabama, …
We’re less than three months from the start of Georgia’s 2026 season, with the Bulldogs opening against Tennessee State on Sept. 5.
Connor Riley
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Georgia’s November slate highlights what makes college football special
It’s hard to know just how difficult Georgia’s November slate will be for this upcoming season.
Connor Riley
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