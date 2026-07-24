Georgia was well represented on the Preseason All-SEC teams, as voted on by the media at this year’s SEC media days.

In total, 12 Bulldogs were named to the various three teams. Georgia was tied with Texas and Oklahoma for the most All-SEC conference selections.

The Bulldogs placed four players on the first team, as offensive tackle Earnest Greene and Drew Bobo represented the offensive line. The other two selections came in the defensive backfield, as safety KJ Bolden and cornerback Ellis Robinson earned the nod.

On the second team, Georgia had five players make the cut. Running back Nate Frazier, tight end Lawson Luckie and offensive guard Dontrell Glover were selected. Defensive lineman Elijah Griffin and linebacker Raylen Wilson were tabbed as the second-team defensive honors.

Quarterback Gunner Stockton, defensive end Gabe Harris and safety Khalil Barnes rounded things out on the third team.

With so much talent, it’s of little surprise that Georgia was picked to win the SEC by the attending media. Texas was tabbed to finish second in the league, with Georgia holding an 88-57 edge in first-place votes.

Georgia opens the 2026 season on Sept. 5 when the Bulldogs take on Tennessee State. The game is set for a 3 p.m. ET start.

You can see the full Preseason All-SEC teams below.

2026 Preseason All-SEC Football Team Selections:

First-Team

Quarterback: Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss

Running Back: Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss, Ahmad Hardy, Missouri

Wide Receiver: Cam Coleman, Texas, Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama

Tight End: Trey’Dez Green, LSU

Offensive Guard/Tackle: Trevor Goosby, Texas, Cayden Green, Missouri, Jordan Seaton, LSU, Earnest Greene III, Georgia

Center: Drew Bobo, Georgia

All-Purpose: Mario Craver, Texas A&M

Defensive Line: Colin Simmons, Texas, Will Echoles, Ole Miss, Dylan Stewart, South Carolina, Princewill Umanmielen, LSU

Linebacker: Whit Weeks, LSU, Xavier Atkins, Auburn, Rasheem Biles, Texas

Defensive Back: KJ Bolden, Georgia, Zabien Brown, Alabama, Bray Hubbard, Alabama, Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia

Placekicker: Tate Sandell, Oklahoma

Punter: Grant Chadwick, LSU

Return Specialist: Ryan Niblett, Texas

Kickoff Specialist: Tate Sandell, Oklahoma

Long Snapper: Ben Anderson, Oklahoma

All-Purpose: Ryan Niblett, Texas

Second-Team

Quarterback: Arch Manning, Texas

Running Back: Jadan Baugh, Florida, Nate Frazier, Georgia

Wide Receiver: Mario Craver, Texas A&M, Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma

Tight End: Lawson Luckie, Georgia

Offensive Guard/Tackle: Dontrell Glover, Georgia, Michael Fasusi, Oklahoma, Michael Carroll, Alabama, Lance Heard, Kentucky

Center: Mark Nabou Jr., Texas A&M

Defensive Line: David Stone, Oklahoma, Elijah Griffin, Georgia, Taylor Wein, Oklahoma, Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas

Linebacker: Raylen Wilson, Georgia, Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss, Kip Lewis, Oklahoma

Defensive Back: Kelley Jones, Mississippi State, DJ Pickett, LSU, Ty Benefield, LSU, Eli Bowen, Oklahoma *, Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma *

Placekicker: Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss

Punter: Grayson Miller, Oklahoma

Return Specialist: Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma

Kickoff Specialist: Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss

Long Snapper: Trey Dubuc, Texas

Third-Team

Quarterback: Gunner Stockton, Georgia

Running Back: DeSean Bishop, Tennessee, Hollywood Smothers, Texas

Wide Receiver: Ryan Wingo, Texas, Nyck Harbor, South Carolina

Tight End: Willie Rodriguez, Kentucky

Offensive Guard/Tackle: David Sanders Jr., Tennessee, Patrick Kutas, Ole Miss, Brandon Baker, Texas, Wendell Moe Jr., Tennessee

Center: Braelin Moore, LSU

All-Purpose: Jadan Baugh, Florida

Defensive Line: Kam Franklin, Ole Miss, DJ Hicks, Texas A&M, Gabe Harris, Georgia, Jayden Woods, Florida

Linebacker: Arion Carter, Tennessee, TJ Dottery, LSU, Yhonzae Pierre, Alabama

Defensive Back: Keon Sabb, Alabama, Champ Anthony, Auburn, Khalil Barnes, Georgia, Jelani McDonald, Texas

Placekicker: Alex McPherson, Auburn

Punter: Ethan Pulliam, Mississippi State

Return Specialist: Vernell Brown III, Florida

Kickoff Specialist: Terry Bussey, Texas A&M

Long Snapper: Brett Le Blanc, Missouri