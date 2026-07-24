Georgia was well represented on the Preseason All-SEC teams, as voted on by the media at this year’s SEC media days.
In total, 12 Bulldogs were named to the various three teams. Georgia was tied with Texas and Oklahoma for the most All-SEC conference selections.
The Bulldogs placed four players on the first team, as offensive tackle Earnest Greene and Drew Bobo represented the offensive line. The other two selections came in the defensive backfield, as safety KJ Bolden and cornerback Ellis Robinson earned the nod.
On the second team, Georgia had five players make the cut. Running back Nate Frazier, tight end Lawson Luckie and offensive guard Dontrell Glover were selected. Defensive lineman Elijah Griffin and linebacker Raylen Wilson were tabbed as the second-team defensive honors.
Quarterback Gunner Stockton, defensive end Gabe Harris and safety Khalil Barnes rounded things out on the third team.
With so much talent, it’s of little surprise that Georgia was picked to win the SEC by the attending media. Texas was tabbed to finish second in the league, with Georgia holding an 88-57 edge in first-place votes.
Georgia opens the 2026 season on Sept. 5 when the Bulldogs take on Tennessee State. The game is set for a 3 p.m. ET start.
You can see the full Preseason All-SEC teams below.
2026 Preseason All-SEC Football Team Selections:
First-Team
Quarterback: Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss
Running Back: Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss, Ahmad Hardy, Missouri
Wide Receiver: Cam Coleman, Texas, Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama
Tight End: Trey’Dez Green, LSU
Offensive Guard/Tackle: Trevor Goosby, Texas, Cayden Green, Missouri, Jordan Seaton, LSU, Earnest Greene III, Georgia
Center: Drew Bobo, Georgia
All-Purpose: Mario Craver, Texas A&M
Defensive Line: Colin Simmons, Texas, Will Echoles, Ole Miss, Dylan Stewart, South Carolina, Princewill Umanmielen, LSU
Linebacker: Whit Weeks, LSU, Xavier Atkins, Auburn, Rasheem Biles, Texas
Defensive Back: KJ Bolden, Georgia, Zabien Brown, Alabama, Bray Hubbard, Alabama, Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia
Placekicker: Tate Sandell, Oklahoma
Punter: Grant Chadwick, LSU
Return Specialist: Ryan Niblett, Texas
Kickoff Specialist: Tate Sandell, Oklahoma
Long Snapper: Ben Anderson, Oklahoma
All-Purpose: Ryan Niblett, Texas
Second-Team
Quarterback: Arch Manning, Texas
Running Back: Jadan Baugh, Florida, Nate Frazier, Georgia
Wide Receiver: Mario Craver, Texas A&M, Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma
Tight End: Lawson Luckie, Georgia
Offensive Guard/Tackle: Dontrell Glover, Georgia, Michael Fasusi, Oklahoma, Michael Carroll, Alabama, Lance Heard, Kentucky
Center: Mark Nabou Jr., Texas A&M
Defensive Line: David Stone, Oklahoma, Elijah Griffin, Georgia, Taylor Wein, Oklahoma, Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas
Linebacker: Raylen Wilson, Georgia, Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss, Kip Lewis, Oklahoma
Defensive Back: Kelley Jones, Mississippi State, DJ Pickett, LSU, Ty Benefield, LSU, Eli Bowen, Oklahoma *, Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma *
Placekicker: Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss
Punter: Grayson Miller, Oklahoma
Return Specialist: Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma
Kickoff Specialist: Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss
Long Snapper: Trey Dubuc, Texas
Third-Team
Quarterback: Gunner Stockton, Georgia
Running Back: DeSean Bishop, Tennessee, Hollywood Smothers, Texas
Wide Receiver: Ryan Wingo, Texas, Nyck Harbor, South Carolina
Tight End: Willie Rodriguez, Kentucky
Offensive Guard/Tackle: David Sanders Jr., Tennessee, Patrick Kutas, Ole Miss, Brandon Baker, Texas, Wendell Moe Jr., Tennessee
Center: Braelin Moore, LSU
All-Purpose: Jadan Baugh, Florida
Defensive Line: Kam Franklin, Ole Miss, DJ Hicks, Texas A&M, Gabe Harris, Georgia, Jayden Woods, Florida
Linebacker: Arion Carter, Tennessee, TJ Dottery, LSU, Yhonzae Pierre, Alabama
Defensive Back: Keon Sabb, Alabama, Champ Anthony, Auburn, Khalil Barnes, Georgia, Jelani McDonald, Texas
Placekicker: Alex McPherson, Auburn
Punter: Ethan Pulliam, Mississippi State
Return Specialist: Vernell Brown III, Florida
Kickoff Specialist: Terry Bussey, Texas A&M
Long Snapper: Brett Le Blanc, Missouri