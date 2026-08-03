Georgia once again enters the 2026 season as national championship contenders. The Bulldogs were the preseason pick by the media to win the SEC,.

But every year teams have a ‘defining stretch’ of the schedule that typically makes or breaks their championship hopes.

Georgia is one of the best teams at thriving under pressure, especially under the current CFP 12-team format. As the last two years have shown, UGA has had to win multiple high-leverage SEC games in a row following early-season losses to Alabama.

This year, PuntandRally.com calculated every FBS team’s toughest stretch of the season, ranking them based on level of difficulty. The model ranked Georgia’s Week 6-10 opponents as the 16th hardest four-game stretch in the country.

This five-week stretch from Oct. 10-Nov. 7 features games at Alabama, home against Auburn, bye week, neutral site against Florida and visiting Ole Miss.

According to PuntandRally’s rankings, the Bulldogs will take on three top 25 teams - Alabama, Florida and Ole Miss - and an Auburn squad ranked at No. 31. The model does have Georgia winning all four games, but it did note about a 1.57 expected losses probability. Alabama and Ole Miss are the two most likely defeats.

The site is high on Georgia though, predicting them to finish with an SEC-best 10.8 wins - third most in the country - despite having the No. 11 strength-of-schedule.

This will be the third year in a row Georgia will face these four teams in the regular season, and the second time during this span it will play the Crimson Tide and Rebels as the visiting opponent.

The Bulldogs are seeking their first win in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, since 2007. Georgia came close in 2024 after nearly pulling off one of the greatest comebacks in college football history.

The Crimson Tide did take down Georgia in Athens last season. But Georgia avenged the early-season loss with a strong showing in the SEC championship game.

Like Alabama, Ole Miss also split its games against Georgia last season. The first meeting in Athens showcased 78 total points, with Georgia rallying from a 35-26 fourth-quarter defecit to emerge with a 43-35 win.

Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie (7) makes a touchdown catch during the second half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 18, 2025, in Athens. Georgia won 43-35 over Mississippi. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

They followed that up with another classic in the College Football Playoff in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. This time, the Rebels returned the favor with a 39-34 win.

Despite a 21-12 halftime lead, Ole Miss outscored Georgia 20-10 in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Trindidad Chambliss carved up the Georgia defense over the final 15 minutes.

“I’d say it was the execution of the calls that were called,” UGA linebacker Raylen Wilson said on what happened during the fourth quarter at SEC Media Days.

This year’s matchup will take place in Oxford, Mississippi, where Georgia has not won since 2011. In 2024, UGA fell 28-10 on a rain-soaked Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game lines up to be another quarterback duel between Gunner Stockton and Chambliss, who says games like this are why he wanted to return to Ole Miss.

“Playing in front of the Ole Miss fans, playing in the SEC, playing against the Georgia Bulldogs, it’s really cool,” Chambliss said. “I’m grateful for that opportunity.”

Georgia opens the season on Sept. 5, when it takes on Tennessee State.