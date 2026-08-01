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By Hunter DeLauder, Sports Intern
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Despite Kirby Smart’s best efforts, Andrew Smart hype isn’t slowing down
Athens Academy football coach Josh Alexander spoke quite highly of incoming freshman quarterback Andrew Smart on Thursday.
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22 hours ago
ESPN analyst states why this former 5-star needs to be a ‘game changer’ …
Talyn Taylor was the rare 5-star wide receiver to sign with Georgia.
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July 30, 2026
Georgia challenged to get more out of ‘the best tight end room in college …
Much has been made about the Georgia wide receiver position and what the Bulldogs need from that group in 2026.
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July 30, 2026
SEC Network analyst: ‘Texas hasn’t been tough enough to go out there and …
Given how the two programs have been discussed this offseason, it was surprising to some to see Georgia as the preseason pick to win the SEC.
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July 30, 2026
Stetson Bennett rifles ‘big-time’ throw in L.A. Rams QB competition
Stetson Bennett’s NFL future is on the line in Los Angeles as he battles to win the second-team quarterback position behind league MVP Matthew Stafford.
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