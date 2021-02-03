Another year, another top-rated recruiting class for the Georgia Bulldogs

Depending on where you look, UGA finished with one of the top five football recruiting classes in the nation for 2021. Wednesday was the first day of the regular signing period.

It’s business as usual for Kirby Smart, who has elevated the Bulldogs to unprecedented success in recruiting since he was hired as the team’s coach in 2016.

Smart may or may not have specific areas in coaching to improve upon, but recruiting is not one of those areas. He has been sensational. Under his helm, the Bulldogs battle it out every year with Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State for the No. 1 spot in the team recruiting rankings.

Is it good to have No. 1 recruiting class? Or is it bad? Smart was asked about that by Rivals.com’s Mike Farrell. When No. 1 rankings arrive, they are always followed by sky-high expectations.

“I would always argue for the positive,” Smart said. “It’s good – and it’s better than the alternative. Does it come with a little extra pressure? Obviously. For us as coaches, I really don’t get into the (rankings), and I know people don’t believe that.

“If you’re in the top five somewhere, there’s so minor differences in these classes when it comes to the rankings of them. The rankings really come out when your record reflects it.

“I think it’s exciting when you get that opportunity to be one of the top five classes. The difference in 1, 2 or 3 … you know, they are not giving out trophies for that.”

Everyone always looks at the rankings, even the coaches. It’s a fun way for fans to “keep score” against their hated rivals in the offseason. UGA supporters have had a lot to be proud about, with regards to recruiting at an elite level in the Smart era.

Thoughts? Please post below.