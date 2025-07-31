ATHENS — Kirby Smart did not name Gunner Stockton as Georgia’s starting quarterback. That likely won’t happen before the season opener against Marshall.

But when discussing the need to improve as a rushing team and how new analysts John Lilly and Phil Rauscher help, Smart offered an interesting thought on how the quarterback helps.

“Both of those guys have great ideas in the run game,” Smart said. “It may not be a new run by design, because you can’t reinvent the wheel. There’s inside zone, outside zone, there’s gap scheme. There’s different ideas.”

“We have a quarterback who allows us to do more. They both have been around systems that involve that.”

Stockton shouldn’t be viewed as a Lamar Jackson-type runner, but his legs are a key part of his game. He’s shown a willingness to extend plays and occasionally dip his shoulder to pick up the tough yards.

The ability to scramble isn’t the only reason Stockton is likely to open the season as Georgia’s starting quarterback.

He’s got a not insignificant edge in terms of game experience over Ryan Puglisi. Stockton has 83 career pass attempts and a start under his belt. Puglisi has yet to play in a college game.

The most significant of Stockton’s playing time came against College Football Playoff teams in Texas and Notre Dame last season.

Even with that edge, Stockton hasn’t changed up his approach this offseason. The junior quarterback isn’t taking anything easy.

“He’s been preparing like he’s a starting quarterback for four years. So there’s no one I trust more than Gunner,” tight end Oscar Delp said. “Seeing what he does at home, on and off the field. Last year everyone was so surprised when he went to Texas game and killed it. But I mean, he could have went in four games, and he would have done the same thing.

“He’s prepared like a starter for four years, and he’s gonna continue to do that.”

That Stockton was one of Georgia’s media representatives at SEC Media Days indicates he’s one of the most important leaders, rather than being the guy who takes the first snap of the season.

Even if all signs point to Stockton being Georgia’s starter, the Bulldogs know they must have Puglisi ready to go. The Texas game last season showed how valuable it can be to have a backup quarterback ready to play.

Stockton did not finish the game against Texas after his helmet went flying. Giving his running ability, he does open himself up to more hits.

Puglisi would do well to adopt Stockton’s mindset as he approaches this competition.

“I feel like they’re trying to get better every day,” linebacker Raylen Wilson said of the quarterbacks. “Just being more vocal with everybody. Knowing the checks, what to check to when they see the defense about to do something different. It’s just something they get better at every day in their position.”

Stockton and Puglisi will have 15 practices over the next 18 days to further show what they can do with the Georgia offense. Smart isn’t worried about the two of them balancing reps, as there are more than enough available with the first and second teams.

Much will be made of the quarterback position this fall. But it isn’t the only part of the Georgia offense under scrutiny. The run game will have to improve. Georgia must do a better job of catching the football, as the Bulldogs led the country in drops last season.

“After practice, all the receivers, all the tight ends, running backs, the guys are staying hours after getting catches,” Delp said. “Everyone’s got certain catch quotas that their coaches are giving them.”

Stockton and Puglisi are putting in the work as well. They’ve been doing so all offseason ahead of the 2025 season.

While only one of them can start, the 2025 Georgia team knows they’ll need both of them if this team is to get where it wants to go.

“I think all of our quarterbacks at Georgia, they all prepare like nothing I’ve ever seen before,” Delp said. “And they all can make every throw you want them to throw and every run that you need in the run that you use the legs.”

Kirby Smart makes interesting comment about Georgia QB position