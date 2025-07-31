Georgia offensive lineman Jahzare Jackson will still be with the team following his July arrest.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart indicated that any punishments will be handled internally after he was arrested on July 16.

“Yeah Jahzare is disappointed with the decision-making process,” Smart said.

The sophomore offensive lineman was arrested on four charges. The most serious of those is felony possession of marijuana more than 1 oz. Jackson also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana less than 1 oz., possession, use of drug-related objects, and physically holding or supporting.

Per the arrest report, Jackson was pulled over after a police officer saw that Jackson was operating a car with neither of his hands on the wheel. After initiating a traffic stop, the officer noticed a strong odor coming from the car.

The officer initiated a search of the vehicle, with Jackson’s consent, and found a black plastic bag that contained “a green leafy substance,” two packs of suspected THC gummies and full and empty boxes of rolling paper. He also would find a grinder, a portable rolling table and more rolling paper

Jackson appeared in all 14 games last season, working mostly on special teams.

Jackson is expected to be a key depth piece on the offensive line. He is expected to compete for a spot at offensive tackle alongside Bo Hughley and Jamal Meriweather. Monroe Freeling is likely to be Georgia’s starting left tackle when the season begins and Earnest Greene will move over to right tackle.

Georgia had two players arrested in the spring, with Marques Easley and Nitro Tuggle both arrested on driving-related offenses. They were both suspended by the program and ultimately transferred to Purdue.

Georgia opens the season on Aug. 30 against Marshall. The Bulldogs play Austin Peay on Sept. 6 before traveling to Tennessee on Sept. 13.