ATHENS — The Georgia-Texas game has been circled all season by college football fans.

It will be the first time that Texas visits Sanford Stadium. The Longhorns will do so as the No. 10 team in this week’s AP Poll Top 25. Texas began the season as the No. 1 team in the AP Poll.

Entering Week 12, Georgia is the higher-ranked team, as the Bulldogs sit at No. 5.

Georgia went on the road and took care of business on Saturday, winning 41-21.

Despite it being a road contest, it was one of the more complete performances for Georgia in 2025.

“The key to that is consistency in practice,” Smart said. “Never high, never low. We’re not a roller coaster program. We’re very — we have a program. We have a process we believe in. We don’t get caught up in the moments of wins and losses. I mean, we just keep chopping wood. That’s all we do all week. It’s only a trap game if you don’t get ready. It’s no trap game if you prepare. So, I think our kids handled the preparation well.”

The win ensures that the Georgia-Texas game will be one of the bigger matchups not just in Week 12 but in the college football season.

These two teams met twice last season, with Georgia winning both times. The Bulldogs won 30-15 in Austin, Texas, before beating Texas in the SEC Championship game.

Gunner Stockton was one of the heroes of the second win over Texas and he has only grown as a player since then. He threw for 264 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win over Mississippi State.

“Gunner’s been awesome for our team,” Smart said. “He’s a selfless player. He’s a winner. He cares about his team. He makes great decisions. I think that’s a decision for somebody else. I don’t get into, I’ve never come out and said something like that with our guys. He’s certainly a great player with great players around him.”

Stockton has not received nearly as much hype this year as Texas quarterback Arch Manning but Stockton has largely outplayed the Texas quarterback.

Saturday’s game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

You can see the full AP Poll Top 25 for Week 12 below.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 12