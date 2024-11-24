ATHENS — Georgia was a big beneficiary of an upset-filled weekend in college football. The Bulldogs picked up an easy 59-21 win over UMass on Saturday to move 9-2 on the season.

Because of the win, Georgia now sits at No. 6 in the AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 14. Georgia is No. 6 in this week’s Coaches Poll.

The Bulldogs moved up thanks to a number of upsets around them. Alabama, Ole Miss and Indiana all lost on the weekend, giving the Bulldogs the opportunity to climb in the rankings.

Georgia will have to wait until Tuesday to find out how its College Football Playoff chances have changed. The Bulldogs were the No. 10 ranked team and the No. 11 seed.

The Bulldogs do have a game against Georgia Tech this weekend that the team knows it can ill afford to lose.

“Every game is a playoff game from here on out, and that’s how you have to approach it,” quarterback Carson Beck said. “I mean, I think the challenge has been accepted week in and week out. We’re just focused on going 1-0, and then we control our destiny from there.”

Ahead of Georgia in the AP Poll is Oregon at No. 1, Ohio State at no. 2, Texas at No. 3, Penn State at No. 4 and Notre Dame at No. 5.

Georgia already has a win over Texas beating the Longhorns 30-15 on Oct. 19. Georgia could face Texas again if the Longhorns beat Texas A&M this weekend. The winner of the Texas-Texas A&M game will face Georgia in the SEC Championship game.

That contest, which will determine who gets the SEC’s automatic berth into the College Football Playoff, is set for Dec. 7. The College Football Playoff field will be announced on Dec. 8.

Friday’s game against Georgia Tech is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC. Georgia Tech picked up a win over NC State this past week and the Yellow Jackets upset Miami earlier this season.

You can see the full AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 14.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 14