ATHENS — For the second time this season, Georgia and Texas will meet as top 5 teams in the AP Poll.

The Bulldogs moved up to the No. 5 spot following their 44-42 win over Georgia Tech. Texas is up to No. 2 after its win over rival Texas A&M. Georgia is also No. 5 in the Coaches Poll.

Both teams moved up thanks to the loss by Ohio State, as the Buckeyes lost to rival Michigan. Oregon is No. 1 in the poll while Penn State is No. 3 and Notre Dame is No. 4.

Georgia and Texas first met back on Oct. 19, with Georgia coming away with a 30-15 win. The Georgia defense had a monster game, finishing with 7.0 sacks and four forced turnovers.

It was far from a perfect game offensively for Georgia, as Carson Beck threw three interceptions. Beck has been on a strong run of play of late, throwing for 11 touchdowns and no interceptions in the last three games.

Beck threw for 5 touchdowns and 297 yards in the win over Georgia Tech.

“Carson’s fine. Carson’s not a real emotional guy. I’m sure he got frustrated,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We all get frustrated, but Carson composes himself. He goes and plays the next play. That’s all he can do. He’s seen it all and been around it. It’s not something that stresses me out.”

Running back Trevor Etienne rushed for three touchdowns in the win, but his status will be worth monitoring in the days to come. He has missed the last three games with a rib injury. Nate Frazier has emerged as Georgia’s top running back since that game.

The winner of this game will earn a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff, along with a berth into the Sugar Bowl. The loser of the game will have to turn around and play on either Dec. 20 or Dec. 21.

Saturday’s game is set for a 4 p.m. ET start on ABC.

You can see the full AP Poll for Week 15 below.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 15