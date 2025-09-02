ATHENS — Georgia was never in risk of dropping its opening game of the season, as it raced out to an early 21-0 lead against an overmatched Marshall.

The Bulldogs cruised to a 45-7 win over Marshall. But not every team at the top of the AP Poll Top 25 rankings had as easy a start to the 2025 season.

Four of the top eight teams in the preseason AP Poll Top 25 rankings lost their first game of the 2025 season. With that, we have a new No. 1 as Ohio State takes it from Texas.

Georgia moved up one spot to No. 4 in the poll.

The Longhorns, who are now No. 7, lost 14-7 this past week. No. 3 LSU is the new top-ranked SEC team, as it beat Clemson 17-10.

It was the first time since Brian Kelly became LSU’s coach that his team won its first game of the season.

Alabama dropped its first game of the season, but the Crimson Tide fell to a previously unranked Florida State team. It was not the start Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer needed to have in his second year in charge of the program.

As for Georgia, the Bulldogs have another winnable game on the schedule this week as they play Austin Peay.

Even with a solid debut, Kirby Smart knows there are plenty of areas for his team to improve.

“I thought we started fast offensively, defensively,” Smart said of his team’s play against Marshall. “Start of the second half, it was really important to me to get things going and start the way we wanted to in the second half. Special teams I thought, we were fast, played a lot of players on special teams. It’s a weapon for us, blocking a punt, some of the punt returns.

“We were able to do some good things. So we’ll take this, we’ll go watch it, and we’ll try to continue to improve as a team.”

Georgia was ranked No. 3 in the Week 2 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings.

Georgia’s first game against a ranked foe will be on Sept. 13, when the Bulldogs take on Tennessee. The Volunteers, now No. 22, picked up a 45-26 win over Syracuse to open the season.

Georgia’s game this weekend against Austin Peay is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN+.

You can see the full AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 2 below.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 2