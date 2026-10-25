Things are about to get more difficult for the Georgia Bulldogs from a schedule standpoint.

Georgia enjoyed a much-needed off week this past weekend, allowing the Bulldogs to focus on themselves and get healthy.

Despite not playing, Georgia was able to move up in the AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 9. Thanks to BYU’s upset loss to Central Florida, Georgia is now the No. 3 team. Georgia is the No. 3 team in the Coaches Poll.

BYU was far from the only top team to be upset this weekend, as five previous top 15 teams lost this past weekend.

Georgia was upset its last time out. And while the Bulldogs are favored again this weekend, No. 17 Florida won’t be a gimme.

The Gators also had a bye this past weekend after beating No. 11 Texas on the road its last time out.

Even if Georgia beats Florida, the Bulldogs next have to face No. 12 Ole Miss on the road before returning home to take on No. 23 Missouri.

The calendar has not even flipped to November yet and Georgia and Kentucky are the only SEC teams with just a single loss on their record.

“It’s brutal, it’s gauntlet, it’s already the fastest it’s ever been in terms of every SEC team having a loss,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said prior to this weekend. “So what does that trajectory look like in 4-5 weeks? Or six weeks? I don’t even know how many more weeks that is. Is it going to be SEC champion with three? Is it going to be two? I don’t know. I just know that any given Saturday, somebody can get their butt beat in our league.”

Georgia has won the SEC in each of the previous two seasons, going 10-2 last season before following it up with an 11-1 regular season record in 2025.

The Bulldogs will need to be at their best coming out of the bye week if Georgia is to replicate that feat.

Georgia’s game against Florida is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on ABC.

You can see the full AP Poll top 25 rankings for Week 9 below

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 9