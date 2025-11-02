ATHENS — Georgia has won every game it has played outside the state of Georgia this season.

And the Bulldogs, who now sit at No. 5 in the AP Poll, are going to have to hunker down one more time this week against Mississippi State.

Georgia is 7-1 on the season and 5-1 in SEC play, with its latest coming against Florida in Jacksonville, Florida.

Like most of its contests this season, Georgia found itself in a four-quarter affair. Georgia didn’t take the lead for good until a 36-yard rushing touchdown by Chauncey Bowens with 4:41 remaining.

“I know that our kids are not uncomfortable playing from that,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “They don’t get chained to a scoreboard. There’s people that play chained to the scoreboard. Our guys are free of that, and they just play to the team and keep chopping. To keep chopping makes some good things happen. I do think we’re very well conditioned. I do think our guys believe in winning in the fourth.”

Georgia will take on a Mississippi State team that is coming off its first SEC win of the season. The Bulldogs rallied in the fourth quarter to come back from 14 points down to beat Arkansas.

Mississippi State is now 5-4 on the season and 1-4 in SEC play. The Bulldogs went to overtime against Texas, at home no less, and went down to the wire with Florida as well.

It’s a team that has outplayed its record in SEC play.

What’s more, Georgia will be coming off a physical rivalry game against Florida and faces No. 13 Texas on the other side of the Mississippi State game.

That’s why it will be imperative for Georgia not to trip up this weekend. Mississippi State kept it close last year in Athens, where Georgia won 41-31.

“We’re a beat up football team with a lot of injuries, so looking forward to getting ready for next week.” Smart said.

Georgia’s game against Mississippi State is set for a Noon ET start. It was announced on Saturday that the game would be broadcast on ESPN.

Below, you can find the full AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 12.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 12