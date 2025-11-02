Mississippi State ended one streak and looks to start another against Georgia, and with a familiar face in its ranks.

Anthony Evans lll, a former Bulldogs receiver and return man, figures to be key when Mississippi State plays host to Georgia at noon next Saturday.

Evans helped lead the Maroon Bulldogs to their first SEC win in more than two years, as they snapped a 16-game league losing streak with a 38-35 win at Arkansas on Saturday.

Evans, who spent two seasons at UGA, made five catches for 111 yards with two touchdowns, including the game-winner with 48 seconds left as Mississippi State (5-4, 1-4 SEC) rallied from 14 down to beat the Razorbacks (2-7, 0-5).

Evans also had a run for 16 yards and a 2-yard punt return, showing the versatility Georgia fans saw last season when he had nine catches for 88 yards, three runs for 50 yards along with seven kick returns for 124 yards and 17 punt returns for 129 yards.

The former Georgia receiver and return man transferred to Mississippi State last season, revealing that head coach Jeff Lebby was the reason why.

“I came here because of Lebby, he put me in a position before this, I committed to him a long time ago,” said Evans, who flipped to UGA in 2023 after originally committing to Lebby when the Mississippi State head coach was an assistant on the Oklahoma coaching staff.

“It’s a blessing to be able to go out and do what was promised.”

Evans, who ran a 10.27 time in the 100 meters in high school, had his explosive moments for Georgia at receiver as well as in the return game.

But Evans’ relative lack of size — the 5-11 athlete is generously listed at 180 pounds — played a role in keeping him off the field, as his blocking wasn’t always as physical as Kirby Smart demands at the position.

As a receiver, however, Evans grades out second-highest among the Mississippi State wideouts, and he leads the team with 52 catches for 643 yards and has scored four touchdowns.

The Georgia defense will be sure to identify Evans before each snap, as he also had five catches for 71 yards in Mississippi State’s 45-38 overtime loss to Texas in a game the Maroon Bulldogs led by 17 points in the fourth quarter.

“We are just two plays away from being 6-1, so we just look at that,” Evans told media leading into the Oct. 25 Texas game. “We can’t dwell in the past, so it’s looking forward …. “

To Evans’ point, one could argue Mississippi State is now three plays away from being 8-1 with a top 10-ranked Georgia coming to Starkville on Saturday.

Mississippi State had a then-No. 15-ranked Tennessee on the ropes in a Sept. 27 game in Starkville before the Vols rallied to force overtime and win in the extra period, 41-34.

Mississippi State wide receiver Anthony Evans III (3) attempts to hurdled Tennessee defensive back Jalen McMurray (6) during the overtime of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/James Pugh) (James Pugh /Dawgnation)

Evans had five catches for 33 yards in his team’s first loss of the season after the Maroon Bulldogs had opened with four wins.

Mississippi State opened eyes early by beating a then-No. 12-ranked Arizona State earlier in the season in Davis Wade Stadium earlier this season, 24-20 on Sept. 6.

“It was crazy,” said Evans, who had nine catches for 108 yards and a touchdown in the win over the Sun Devils.

“I’ve played in some big-time games and to be honest that stadium was probably the greatest I’ve ever been in. The fans were on point, like I couldn’t even hear myself think and I’m at home!”

Georgia enters Saturday’s game with Mississippi State having won 46 straight games against unranked opponents, a streak that dates back to a 20-17 overtime loss to South Carolina in 2019.