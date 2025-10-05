ATHENS — Georgia is back in the top 10 of the AP Poll Top 25 following its 35-14 win over Kentucky.

The Bulldogs moved up from No. 12 to No. 10. Georgia took care of business against Kentucky on Saturday, jumping out to an early lead before scoring two second-half touchdowns to go up 35-7.

Georgia’s ascent was due largely to teams ahead of them losing. Texas and Penn State had previously been ranked ahead of Georgia but that is no longer the case.

Texas went on the road and lost to Florida, 29-21. Arch Manning struggled once again, throwing two more interceptions in the loss. Texas still has not beaten a Power 4 team. The Longhorns are unranked and face No. 6 Oklahoma next week.

The Texas loss was bad but Penn State’s 42-37 loss to UCLA was even worse. The Bruins were 0-4 coming into Saturday and had already fired their head coach.

Penn State was coming off a loss to Oregon in overtime last week. Safe to say that loss impacted how James Franklin’s team prepared this week, as Penn State fell behind 27-7 at halftime.

Georgia was not impacted by its loss to Alabama. The Bulldogs got out to a 21-7 lead in the first half.

“I wasn’t shocked at all by the response of the team I expected it,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “To be honest with you, I was proud of the way they played in the Alabama game. I told them that we’ve got a good football team. It didn’t always go our way. We did a lot of good things in that game.

The Bulldogs will have the chance to do what Penn State and Texas could not do, as they now go on the road to take on Auburn this week.

Auburn is 3-2 on the season, having lost both of its SEC games. Those came against Oklahoma and Texas A&M and were both on the road.

The Tigers had the week off to prepare for Georgia. Smart was very aware of that fact when speaking to reporters after the win.

“If we continue to get better, then we’ll be where we need to be,” Smart said. “If we don’t get better, then we won’t. There’s only so many teams that are going to keep getting better.”

The Bulldogs were ranked No. 9 in the Coaches Poll this week.

Georgia’s game against Auburn is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET start, with ABC broadcasting the game.

You can see the full AP Poll top 25 for Week 7 below.

AP Poll Top 25 for Week 7