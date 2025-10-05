ATHENS — Georgia’s game against Kentucky was never in doubt.

The Bulldogs got out to an early lead on their way to a 35-14 win. But not every team near the top of the Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings was so fortunate.

Texas went on the road and lost to a previously 1-3 Florida team. Arch Manning struggled once again, throwing two more interceptions in the 29-21 loss. Texas still does not have a win over a Power 4 opponent yet.

The same can be said for Penn State, whose loss was even worse. A week after losing to Oregon in overtime, the Nittany Lions fell behind 27-7 at halftime before losing 42-37. UCLA was 0-4 coming into the game and working with a first-time play-caller.

Those two defeats allowed Georgia to move up in the Coaches Poll, as the Bulldogs are now the No. 9 ranked team.

Georgia will have to do what Texas and Penn State could not do this coming week, as the Bulldogs go on the road. They will face an Auburn that has lost its last two games, albeit against top 10 teams in Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

Both of those games were on the road. This game will be played in front of their own fans. And Auburn received an extra week to prepare for the Bulldogs.

“We still have a long way to go to improve to get where we want to go,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We are not as efficient and together as we need to be, but we are physical and we are resilient, and we do have guys that believe in physicality, which is going to keep you in every game if you’ve got guys that can play physical.

“So, we’ll learn some lessons from this one and then we’ll go on the road in our conference to a really hard place to play.”

Smart has had plenty of success against Auburn, as the Bulldogs have won eight consecutive games against the rival Tigers. The lone loss in 10 games against Auburn did come in 2017, when Auburn hosted Georgia. The games have generally been closer when played at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Georgia-Auburn game is set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, with ABC broadcasting the game.

Below, you can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 7.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 7