  • Mississippi State
    29
    Final
    Memphis
    31
    Georgia Southern
    10
    Final
    (20) Arkansas
    45
    Tulane
    (17) Ole Miss
  • (22) Auburn
    10
    2nd QTR
    6:21
    (10) Penn State
    7
    Central Michigan
    7
    2nd QTR
    3:00
    LSU
    28
    Stanford
    14
    2nd QTR
    11:35
    Vanderbilt
    7
    Southeast Missouri State
    28
    Final
    Missouri
    59
  • New Mexico
    0
    Final
    (7) Texas A&M
    34
    Chattanooga
    23
    Final
    Kentucky
    28
    Tennessee Tech
    0
    Final
    Tennessee
    56
    (1) Alabama
    31
    Final
    (11) Florida
    29
UGA WR celebrates with Arch Manning after scoring TD

No. 1 QB Arch Manning was a recruiting visitor to Saturday's game, and got caught up in a touchdown celebration right in front of him.
UGA couldn’t have planned a better way to impress heralded recruit Arch Manning in Saturday’s game against South Carolina, although obviously it wasn’t planned.

Arch Manning is a 5-start quarterback who is the nation’s No. 1-rated overall recruit for 2023. He’s also more famously the nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning.

