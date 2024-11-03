Georgia receiver Arian Smith had a happy homecoming in Florida, coming up with arguably the biggest catch in the game to help the Bulldogs beat the Gators.

Smith, a top-50 national recruit from Lakeland, Fla., continued to evolve into one of Georgia’s best success stories with his clutch performance in the 34-20 come-from-behind win over Florida.

“It meant everything man, being back home and having a chance to play in front of family and friends on the big stage,” said Smith, who had only 20 catches through his first three injury-plagued years at Georgia before growing into the Bulldogs’ leading yardage receiver this season.

“I’m happy for my team.”

UGA quarterback Carson Beck, another Florida high school product out of Jacksonville, should be happy for Smith.

Georgia had the ball at its own 28-yard line and was facing a third-and-7, desperately needing to convert after the Gators had tied the game at 20-20 on the previous series, when Smith came through for his quarterback.

Smith, with his elite 4.2-second speed, read the Florida secondary and set himself up to get open.

“I knew it was man-to-man, he was (playing) off like 6 to 10 yards, so I was like, I’ve got to fake inside and go out,’ and I had the whole field to catch the ball,” said Smith, who had two catches for a team-high 59 yards receiving.

“I just caught the ball and ran …. "

Smith’s 34-yard gain moved the ball to the Florida 38, and four plays later Beck connected with Dominic Lovett on a third-and-3 throw that Lovett took 10 yards into the end zone for the go-ahead (27-20) score.

Georgia, benefitting greatly from Gators’ starting quarterback DJ Lagway leaving the game with a pulled hamstring in the second quarter, rallied from the 13-6 halftime deficit for the fourth consecutive win in the rivalry series.

Smith said Georgia’s team mindset made all the difference.

“Just playing the mental game, keeping our composure and toughness and resiliency,” Smith said of UGA’s halftime mindset. “Knowing things aren’t going to go well, and we have plays and time ahead of us to make more plays and win the game.”

Smith shared how he helped keep Beck’s spirits up, as the Georgia quarterback was captured by ABC cameras looking dejected and sitting alone on the sidelines after plays went awry.

“Pat him on the back and tell him I’m here for him,” Smith said, sharing insight with Georgia radio network sideline reporter DJ Shockley.

“Let him know that, just because you made a bad play doesn’t mean I’m mad at you, can’t do anything to change that, but I’m here for you, so you know you can lean on me.”

Beck leaned on nine different receivers for his 309 yards passing, with Lovett catching seven passes for 52 yards, and Dillon Bell making four catches for 50 yards.

Here’s a look at Georgia’s receiving leaders through eight games this season, by yardage:

Arian Smith, 503 yards, 31 catches, 3 TDs

Dominic Lovett, 389 yards, 38 catches, 3 TDs

Dillon Bell, 360 yards, 30 catches, 4 TDs

Lawson Luckie, 183 yards, 13 catches, 3 TDs

London Humphreys 151 yards, 8 catches, 1 TD