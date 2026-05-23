FLOWERY BRANCH — More than half an hour after the Falcons finished their second OTA session, the only sound still ringing from the team’s practice field came from the football throwing machine.

On the receiving end of those zipping, lefty-spinning passes was a small group of Falcons receivers, including seasoned pro Olamide Zaccheaus, multiyear veterans Chris Blair and Dylan Drummond and, naturally, rookie Zachariah Branch.

Such is life now for the Falcons’ third-round draft pick who’s off to a strong start two weeks into his NFL career — in large part because of the same ambition that led Branch to an extended stay after practice.

“He’s so eager to learn,” Zaccheaus said. “Obviously, athletically, very gifted. But just having the right mindset as well, on top of that, it’s like setting yourself up for best success. And you can just tell how eager he is — he wants to learn about the little details, make sure he’s doing everything right.

“So, I’m excited to see where this goes.”

Branch delivered an impressive OTA practice Tuesday, the first open-to-media session of the offseason program’s third phase. He had an explosive catch-and-run on a pass near the right hash, turning up the field for a big gain, and showed his patented quick feet and suddenness during drills.

Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said the team is still trying to get Branch up to speed. The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder went through rookie minicamp and the second half of the second phase of the offseason program before flying to Los Angeles and representing the team at the NFL Players Association’s annual rookie premiere.

There has been plenty for Branch to juggle, be it learning the system, techniques and fundamentals or acclimating to a new environment. But he has hit the ground running.

“I think he has a really positive skill set,” Rees said. “You see that the moment he steps on the field. Again, just fundamentals, techniques right now to make sure we can put him in the best position to use his natural gifts.”

This stage of the offseason is advantageous for smaller, shiftier players like Branch. Teams aren’t allowed to wear shoulder pads or do live contact. Players are in shorts, a jersey and a helmet. The Falcons are running an extensive number of 7-on-7 periods, which entails no pass rush and, according to coach Kevin Stefanski, significantly favors the offense.

Still, Branch has capitalized on his opportunity and made an immediate impression on Michael Penix Jr., who’s contending for the starting quarterback job.

“He’s been balling,” Penix said. “Making a lot of plays each and every day.”

Branch arrived in Flowery Branch billed as a playmaker.

The Las Vegas native started his college career at the University of Southern California, where he caught 78 passes for 823 yards and three touchdowns across two seasons. He transferred to Georgia in 2025 and led the Bulldogs with 811 receiving yards and six touchdown catches while pacing the SEC with 81 receptions.

Branch starred at the NFL combine, running a 4.35 40-yard dash.

“When you’re evaluating those guys coming from any level, whether it’s free agents or in the draft, you’re looking for the traits,” Falcons passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand said. “And obviously, he has one really, really unique trait, and that is that he can fly.”

The biggest question about Branch’s transition to the NFL centers around his role and whether he can become a certified receiver. Georgia used him in a quick-hit, screen-oriented manner that prioritized getting the ball in his hands and letting him do the rest.

Stefanski said after the draft there are “things we love (Branch) did with them that we’ll continue to lean into,” and he noted before rookie minicamp the Falcons want Branch to play slot receiver and align on the perimeter. There’s “no limit” on where the Falcons can put Branch, Stefanski said, be it in the backfield, in motion or as a wideout.

The downside to Branch’s job responsibilities at Georgia is it cast him into the profile of a gadget player. He faced criticism over his route running skills and the depth of his route tree, which led to fears he might be limited to the same role he held in Athens.

But the Falcons, from draft night onward, have remained adamant Branch is a better route runner than he’s credited. Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham, along with the team’s scouts and coaching staff, watched Branch’s film at Southern Cal, where he ran more advanced routes and showed he’s capable of creating separation.

Branch offers his skeptics a simpler assignment: Watch his pro day and combine workouts, where he ran every route in the standard tree.

The Falcons did.

“We’ll find ways that we need to get him the ball, because he’s a guy that you can get the ball, whether it’s in space or running routes,” Engstrand said. “And we see him with a little bit bigger route tree than maybe you got to see on Saturdays in college.

“And as he continues to get acclimated, hopefully we can see that continue to grow day by day.”

No matter if Branch’s fever dream start offensively comes to a close before the season, he’ll almost certainly have a role on game days. He led the nation with 332 punt return yards and 20.8 yards per punt return in 2023, when he became the first true freshman All-American at Southern Cal.

Branch finished college with two career return touchdowns — one kickoff and one punt, both in 2023 — and handled return responsibilities all three years.

Falcons special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman said Branch “caught our eye early on” during his deep dive on the draft’s top returners.

“We thought he did a really good job there at USC and at Georgia,” Aukerman said Tuesday. “And when we had the opportunity to get him, we were extremely excited about it.”

Excitement is perhaps the best word to describe Branch at this stage in the offseason. It’s still far too early to draw conclusive takeaways about the extent of his role and whether the Falcons landed a third-round steal.

But the early returns are positive, and Branch, with his versatility and multiphase playmaking, has a real chance to impact games this fall. Perhaps then, the value of the silence-breaking sound of the football throwing machine will show itself outside the walls of Falcons headquarters.