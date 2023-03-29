Arian Smith shares sage advice for Kendall Milton, other injured Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS — Arian Smith wasn’t sure if he was the fastest player on Georgia’s football team when asked on Tuesday night. He asked members of the media if that were still the case.
The reason there could be some debate as to if Smith is the fastest Bulldog alive is due to the many injuries he’s suffered since arriving in Athens. The Bradley, Fla., native missed time in each of his three seasons at Georgia, having three different surgeries on the same leg.
Now healthy during spring practice, a change for Smith, he’s focused on continuing to get better at football. Injuries have also derailed a promising track career for Smith, though he was an All-American sprinter during the 2021 spring season.
“Get better at football as a whole,” Smith said on his goals this spring. “Not just going deep. Just like the small stuff too. Details, blocking, catching short routes, taking it for 50. Mostly everything in being an all-around wide receiver.”
Smith admitted giving up track was difficult. But he knows his commitment to football is why he came to Georgia and he’s determined to put his best foot forward entering this upcoming season.
Staying healthy is important for Smith. He’s well aware of the stigma that has followed him. Milton is as well, which is why he made it a priority to do everything he possibly can to make sure he stayed in top shape.
“This season, I would say a big thing is being able to just go through the season and maintain my health,” Milton said prior to his injury. “I would say that’s kind of one of the biggest points of this offseason. I focused on rehabbing and things like that. I made that a high emphasis. Really this season, I just want to go out there and just have fun — just one last ride, go out there and have fun because I feel like if we go out there as a team and we’re continuously having fun, I feel like the results will be on the table, you know?
“Everything that happens will speak for itself. I’m just excited to have one last ride with my brothers.”
Smith recognizes the opportunity he has in front of him in 2023. There’s the potential for this wide receiver room to be even better. Not just because of the new additions, but also because of improvements Smith himself can make.
And if he’s able to avoid the injury bug, as he did during the closing stages of the 2022 season, Georgia’s passing offense should greatly benefit from Smith’s speedy presence.
Arian Smith talks injuries, Georgia football wide receiver potential
