Georgia sports roundup: Arian Smith, Matthew Boling impress at SEC Track & Field Championships

Smith did help Georgia earn a silver medal in the 4X100m relay over the weekend. Georgia set a school record in the run, finishing with a 39.02.

“I am very proud of our 4x100m school record and how these guys ran with a football player in Arian (Smith), who also scored in the open 100,” Georgia track coach Petros Kyprianou said.

The star sprinter for Georgia was Matthew Boling, who ran a 9.97 in the 100-meters to earn a silver medal. He also set a school record in the 200-meters by running a 20.06 to earn a bronze medal.

To advance to the NCAA championships, the Bulldogs will need to finish in the top five of the regional. Georgia is the No. 2 seed in the regional, behind host Florida State.

Georgia will be using a five-man lineup of Davis Thompson, Trent Phillips, Spencer Ralston, Eli Scott and Connor Creasy.

The women’s team was able to advance in their regional, as it came in first as a team in the Columbus regional. Georgia junior Jenny Bae also won medalist honors, as she shot a 4-under.

