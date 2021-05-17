Georgia sports roundup: Arian Smith, Matthew Boling impress at SEC Track & Field Championships

Smith did help Georgia earn a silver medal in the 4X100m relay over the weekend. Georgia set a school record in the run, finishing with a 39.02.

“I am very proud of our 4x100m school record and how these guys ran with a football player in Arian (Smith), who also scored in the open 100,” Georgia track coach Petros Kyprianou said.

The star sprinter for Georgia was Matthew Boling, who ran a 9.97 in the 100-meters to earn a silver medal. He also set a school record in the 200-meters by running a 20.06 to earn a bronze medal.