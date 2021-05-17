Georgia sports roundup: Arian Smith, Matthew Boling impress at SEC Track & Field Championships
Smith did help Georgia earn a silver medal in the 4X100m relay over the weekend. Georgia set a school record in the run, finishing with a 39.02.
“I am very proud of our 4x100m school record and how these guys ran with a football player in Arian (Smith), who also scored in the open 100,” Georgia track coach Petros Kyprianou said.
The star sprinter for Georgia was Matthew Boling, who ran a 9.97 in the 100-meters to earn a silver medal. He also set a school record in the 200-meters by running a 20.06 to earn a bronze medal.
To advance to the NCAA championships, the Bulldogs will need to finish in the top five of the regional. Georgia is the No. 2 seed in the regional, behind host Florida State.
Georgia will be using a five-man lineup of Davis Thompson, Trent Phillips, Spencer Ralston, Eli Scott and Connor Creasy.
The women’s team was able to advance in their regional, as it came in first as a team in the Columbus regional. Georgia junior Jenny Bae also won medalist honors, as she shot a 4-under.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Development of Tate Ratledge could be key piece in Georgia offensive line puzzle
- Mark Richt: ‘Seismic shift’ of 32-team playoff could help college football amid changing landscape
- Georgia adds Alabama defensive back, earns legacy commitment
- Former Georgia receiver Tommy Bush announces transfer destination
- Georgia cornerback competition heats up with Alabama transfer Brandon Turnage
- BREAKING: Former Alabama DB Brandon Turnage commits to UGA
- Great news for Georgia fans who want to attend Clemson game
- Malaki Starks: 5-star UGA commit wins GHSA state title in the long jump
- What we learned about Georgia football and the transfer portal this week