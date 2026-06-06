We’ve spent this past week diving deep into Georgia’s schedule, taking a long look at a number of marquee games.

It’s a schedule that features its fair share of challenges, as the Bulldogs face three teams that made the College Football Playoff a season ago. This is also the first season in which the Bulldogs will play nine conference games.

Georgia has plenty of talent and is one of the favorites to win the SEC. The Bulldogs will need to come together as a team in order to make it through its 2026 schedule and get back into the College Football Playoff.

Georgia football 2026 schedule predictions

Week 1: Georgia 41, Tennessee State 3

Georgia opens the season with an FCS foe and makes quick work in a season-opening win.

Week 2: Georgia 30, Western Kentucky 6

Georgia has a talent edge over the Hilltoppers, but they aren’t a pushover. Western Kentucky did play LSU to a 13-10 game last season and we’ve seen Georgia play with its food before against overmatched foes.

Week 3: Georgia 42, Arkansas 0

If there were a game that Georgia was going to make a statement, it would be this one based on some comments made by Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield when he was at Memphis. Don’t be surprised to see Georgia get out to an early lead before throttling things down with Oklahoma on the horizon.

Week 4: Georgia 16, Oklahoma 13

Expect this to be a low-scoring, tight ball game. Georgia will have home-field advantage and this feels like the kind of game where Gunner Stockton makes one or two plays that only he can make.

Week 5: Georgia 34, Vanderbilt 7

Similar to the Arkansas game, look for Georgia to potentially make a statement if Jared Curtis is starting at quarterback. Expect Georgia’s defense to really get after it in this game.

Week 6: Georgia 28, Alabama 14

Picking Georgia to beat Alabama is a fool’s errand, even after the Bulldogs dominated Alabama the last time they played. But the Crimson Tide have a ton of question marks and the Bulldogs know they can really impress with a road win in Tuscaloosa.

Week 7: Georgia 24, Auburn 13

Auburn gets a bye week before facing Georgia, so expect the Tigers to bring it much like they did a season ago. Expect this game to be close, as last year’s was. Still, Auburn has enough question marks under first-year coach Alex Golesh.

Week 8: Off

Week 9: Georgia 21, Florida 17

Florida still has plenty of talent and Jon Sumrall seems like he has the program headed in the right direction. But there are just too many questions at the quarterback position to believe that Florida can pull an upset at this point in time.

Week 10: Ole Miss 34, Georgia 27

It’s just too hard expect an unbeaten season, even with all the talent Georgia has at this point in time. So long as Trinidad Chambliss is still at quarterback for Ole Miss, we think he’s got enough talent to give the Georgia defense fits. This will be a major test for the Georgia defense, which has been excellent to this point in the season.

Week 11: Georgia 38, Missouri 21

It’s hard to know what this game will look like without knowing the status of star running back Ahmad Hardy. Missouri’s offense is intriguing but there are a lot of questions with the defense, especially with some of the talent it lost this offseason. Georgia gets right with a win back at home.

Week 12: Georgia 45, South Carolina 14

The quit factor might be high in South Carolina at this point, especially if they rack up a couple of losses early in the season. There’s a chance that this could be the end for Shane Beamer. Georgia hasn’t been afraid to rub salt in the wounds of South Carolina with Beamer in charge and we think that could happen again.

Week 13: Georgia 34, Georgia Tech 20

Georgia Tech is going to make life difficult for Georgia under Brent Key. It’s a credit to him that they’ve found ways to play Georgia close in recent seasons. Georgia didn’t play well in either of the last two games against Georgia Tech and we think the Bulldogs will want to end the regular season on a high note.

Final thoughts: Georgia is going to have some challenges this upcoming season. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Bulldogs drop multiple games this upcoming season.

But this team is very talented and will have a hunger to dominate. We think Georgia will go 11-1 and 8-1 in the SEC. That should be more than enough to put Georgia in the SEC championship game yet again.