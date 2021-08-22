Arik Gilbert’s mentor: ‘He needs your prayers and your positivity’

Gilbert is the LSU transfer and former 5-star recruit who joined UGA’s football team this summer. Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart confirmed Gilbert was away from the team last week due to “personal reasons.”

Because Gilbert is in the spotlight as a potential All-SEC player, the news ignited a lot of speculation and rumors. Edwards, who is one of Gilbert’s mentors, spoke to Brandon Adams about the situation on this week’s ‘DawgNation Daily.’

“My biggest issue is that a lot of people in the DawgNation feel entitled to know what’s going on with the young man,” Edwards said. “The young man is dealing with a situation, and it’s none of anyone’s business with what’s going on. Coach Smart told everyone that it is a ‘personal issue’ … the man needs your prayers and your positivity. He doesn’t need all the speculation and rumors -- that are just not true about the young man.

“I have had to bite my tongue a few times this week on social media just because of a very few select fans. All I ask from everyone is just to pray for the young man. Whenever he’s back, let’s cheer him on then. But all this other stuff ... he has a mother, a brother and a grandmother. How do you think they feel reading all of this ... knowing their child is in need of prayer and positivity?

“That bothered me this week, and I was ready to get that message out there. Just send him all your love and prayers, and not all of this ‘next man up’ crap. He’s a person, at the end of the day.”

Gilbert ranked as the nation’s No. 1 tight end coming out of Marietta (Ga.) High School. After an impressive freshman campaign at LSU, Gilbert decided to transfer to be closer to home at Georgia. The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder has switched from tight end to receiver with the Bulldogs, and he’s expected to make an immediate impact this season.