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By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
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2 hours ago
Georgia football game time, TV networks announced for first three games
The SEC announced the game times and television networks for three Georgia games during the 2027 season.
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4 hours ago
Kirby Smart questions SEC championship game, playoff byes
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — Kirby Smart didn’t mince words when discussing this preferences and questions about the football postseason while appearing at the SEC Spring Meetings …
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11 hours ago
Georgia coach Kirby Smart issues warnings at SEC spring meetings
Kirby Smart is one of the most respected voices in all of college football. He’s a two-time champion and the longest-tenured coach in the conference.
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May 26, 2026
Kirby Smart ‘could care less’ about location of marquee nonconference …
Kirby Smart doesn’t share the same strong opinion as the Georgia fan base does when it comes to nonconference scheduling.
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May 26, 2026
Georgia captured its team culture in a single picture in 2025 comeback win …
There were a lot of memorable moments from this past year’s game against Auburn.
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