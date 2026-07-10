If you believe that your contract states what your value is to a company, Georgia now sees offensive coordinators Mike Bobo and Glenn Schumann as equals.

After an open records request revealed the length and salaries of the contracts for Georgia’s offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator, we now know that Bobo and Schumann will make the same amount of money over the next three seasons. Their deals are also of equal length, with each set to expire after the 2028 season.

Bobo received a raise and extension this offseason after he was named a finalist for the Broyles Award this past season. He was the lone offensive coach to be a finalist in 2025, and it marks the second time in three seasons that Bobo finished as a finalist for the award given to the nation’s top assistant.

Bobo has always been a bit of a lightning rod, dating back to his first tenure as the team’s offensive coordinator from 2007 through 2014. Bobo will enter his fourth season this fall as the team’s offensive coordinator. In doing so, Bobo becomes the longest-tenured offensive coordinator to work for Smart.

Schumann is the lone assistant from Kirby Smart’s initial coaching staff in 2016 to remain with him through the entirety of his tenure. He’s entering his 11th year as Georgia’s inside linebackers coach. This coming season will be the fifth where Schumann is the team’s defensive play-caller.

Schumann has long been making over $2 million as Georgia’s defensive coordinator, due in no small part to outside interest in his services. He once interviewed for the defensive coordinator job with the Philadelphia Eagles and had been linked to the North Carolina job before the Tar Heels elected to hire Bill Belichick.

Despite that past interest, Schumann has seen several defensive coordinators sign contracts that pay them more than Schumann. Per CBS Sports, six defensive coordinators make more than Schumann. That includes former Georgia assistant Will Muschamp, who will be the defensive coordinator at Texas this coming season.

Georgia is one of six schools to pay both of its coordinators over $2 million per year.

In tying Bobo and Schumann together, it helps ensure further stability within the Georgia program. That’s a hard thing to come by in today’s age, with how much the sport has changed in recent years.

With Bobo and Schumann in place, you know what you’re getting when it comes to Georgia. That stability is not something every school can offer. Ohio State will be on its third different offensive coordinator in the past three seasons in 2026. Oregon had to replace both coordinators from last season’s team.

Some might be surprised that Bobo and Schumann are now seen as equals, at least in terms of pay. Bobo has long been the whipping boy for the Georgia fan base, often blamed first when the offense doesn’t score 35 points per game. Yet his new salary shows that Georgia views him as one of the top play callers in the country.

As for Schumann, he’s seen his standing somewhat slip. Six defensive coordinators will make more than him this coming season. Georgia’s defense was glitchy at times last season, especially early in the season and then again in a season-ending defeat to Ole Miss. Sometimes good offense just beats good defense, but that happened far too often last season for the Bulldogs.

With Muschamp working as the defensive coordinator at Texas, there will be more scrutiny on Schumann this coming year. Muschamp worked on the Georgia staff in an official capacity in 2022 and 2023, Schumann’s first two seasons as the team’s defensive play-caller. If Muschamp’s defense outperforms Schumann’s, some will wonder why the former isn’t still at Georgia.

Expectations are always high at a place like Georgia. The Bulldogs have won back-to-back SEC championships, due in no small part to the efforts of Bobo and Schumann. Yet their efforts have not been good enough to lead Georgia to a national championship in either of those seasons, as the Bulldogs have lost in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.

Georgia clearly views Schumann and Bobo as top-tier coaches. It likes both of them enough to commit to them for the foreseeable future, something that’s rare in a sport like college football.

With Bobo and Schumann committed for the next three seasons, Georgia is trusting both to get Georgia back to a national championship level.