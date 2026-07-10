Georgia’s 2028 football schedule has an opening after the Bulldogs and FCS foe Florida A&M canceled a game planned for Sanford Stadium.

The mutual decision between the schools, confirmed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday night, leaves the Sept. 9 date open on Georgia’s schedule.

The Bulldogs’ 2028 slate is already a heavy one, as it’s loaded up with 11 teams from Power 4 conferences.

UGA has a nine-game SEC schedule in addition to facing Florida State and Georgia Tech.

The game with the Seminoles at the new Nissan (domed) Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, is one of two neutral site games at NFL stadiums for Georgia in 2028.

The Bulldogs will also play the Gators in Jacksonville, Florida, as the new EverBank “Stadium of the Future” is expected to be complete in August 2028.

Dates for the remainder of Georgia’s 2028 schedule have not yet been set:

At Missouri

At Oklahoma

At South Carolina

At Vanderbilt

Auburn (Athens)

Alabama (Athens)

Arkansas (Athens)

Ole Miss (Athens)

Georgia Tech (Athens)

The high number of Power 4 teams on the Bulldogs’ schedule makes it likely UGA will schedule another non-threatening opponent in a home game to replace Florida A&M.

The Rattlers, who went 5-7 last season, might ultimately have been too light, losing to Florida Atlantic — the only FBS team they faced — 56-14.

Smart was not happy with the level of competition an overhauled Marshall team provided in last season’s opening game.

“I think that team was overmatched a little bit,” Smart said after UGA rolled to a 45-7 home win.

“But that’s beyond our control. All we can measure is how hard we play.”