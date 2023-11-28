Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2083 (Nov. 27, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA safety Javon Bullard said about the Bulldogs’ defensive performance against Georgia Tech and why it needs to show improvement ahead of Saturday’s SEC championship game matchup vs. Alabama.

Georgia football podcast: Javon Bullard says UGA defense has ‘got to play better’ vs. Alabama

Beginning of the show: Both Georgia and Alabama won games on the road against in-state rivals Saturday, and both outcomes were closer than experts predicted, but UGA’s response to its win at Georgia Tech was quite different to Alabama’s reaction to its last-second victory at Auburn.

I’ll explain why on today’s show, and discuss Bulldogs safety Javon Bullard issuing a direct challenge to his teammates to step up their level of play ahead of Saturday’s SEC championship game matchup against the Crimson Tide.

10-minute mark: I share some praise from Alabama coach Nick Saban for UGA’s offense.

15-minute mark: I discuss the latest update on some key Georgia injuries -- including tight end Brock Bowers, wide receiver Ladd McConkey and right guard Tate Ratledge.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the coaching drama that played out over the weekend with Texas A&M.

50-minute mark: Former Alabama All-American Mike Johnson joins the show.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Countdown.