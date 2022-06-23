What social media is saying after Arch Manning commits to Texas over Georgia football, Alabama

The biggest recruit in the 2023 recruiting cycle is off the board, as Arch Manning made his commitment on Thursday. In his first-ever tweet, Manning announced that he would be playing for the University of Texas.

Manning had taken visits to Georgia and Alabama this month, but the visit to Texas last weekend really seemed to close the deal. In addition to being the No. 1 player in the country, Manning is the nephew of NFL quarterback Peyton and Eli Manning.

The announcement by Manning sent shockwaves throughout the college football world. Even those who don’t normally follow recruiting took notice of the decision by Manning.