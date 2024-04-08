clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

Joenel Aguero impresses Georgia teammates with strong spring practice …
ATHENS — Dominic Lovett has been one of Georgia’s better players this spring.
Connor Riley
Porous Georgia baseball defense proves downfall in 9-8 loss at No. 23 …
Georgia baseball dropped its third SEC series of the season largely due to a sloppy defensive effort Sunday.
Jack Leo
WATCH: UGA shares highlights from second spring scrimmage as Arian Smith, …
ATHENS — Georgia football held its second scrimmage of the spring on Saturday, with a number of players making some impressive plays.
Connor Riley
Georgia football recruiting: Ryan Montgomery’s new timeline adds a wrinkle …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star QB Ryan Montgomery. He ranks as the nation’s No. 15 QB and the No. 184 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
