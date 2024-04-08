clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Good Day UGA", your daily stop for the latest Georgia football news and information. Check us out every weekday morning so that you are up-to-date on the latest info on football, recruiting, and everything else UGA.

WATCH: UGA shares highlights from second spring scrimmage as Arian Smith, …
ATHENS — Georgia football held its second scrimmage of the spring on Saturday, with a number of players making some impressive plays.
Connor Riley
Georgia football recruiting: Ryan Montgomery’s new timeline adds a wrinkle …
This Sentell’s Intel rep on Georgia football recruiting has the latest with 4-star QB Ryan Montgomery. He ranks as the nation’s No. 15 QB and the No. 184 overall prospect for …
Jeff Sentell
Carson Beck tops 5 takeaways from Georgia Scrimmage 2 reports, …
Carson Beck continues to look every bit the part of NFL quarterback according to the numerous observations and takeaways gathered, reported and shared across social media on …
Mike Griffith
Kirby Smart compares Damon Wilson to past Georgia greats Azeez Ojulari, …
ATHENS — Kirby Smart knows what a productive, impactful outside linebacker looks like. Be it Azeez Ojulari or Nolan Smith, Smart’s defenses have gotten strong play from its …
Connor Riley
