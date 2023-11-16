clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
ProfileProfileYoutubeVisit our Youtube page.

Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

ArticleArticle Latest Around the Dawghouse
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Kirby Smart expresses confidence in cornerback Daylen Everette after …
ATHENS — Georgia’s cornerback rotation got thinner on Saturday when Julian Humphrey went down with an injury in the first quarter.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia football-Georgia Tech game time, TV Network announced for Week 13 …
ATHENS — Georgia will head to Atlanta to close out its regular season on Nov. 25, as the Bulldogs will visit rival Georgia Tech.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Social media had a lot to say about Georgia football, Brock Bowers and …
ATHENS — Brock Bowers was back catching touchdown passes for Georgia, Sanford Stadium was rocking and the Georgia Bulldogs were dominating an overmatched top-10 team.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Georgia defensive backs not suprised about breakout performance from …
ATHENS — Redshirt freshman defensive back Julian Humphrey played a career-best 46 snaps in the win over Missouri this past Saturday.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon
Tykee Smith’s ‘unselfish’ play doesn’t go unnoticed by Kirby Smart, …
ATHENS — For Kamari Lassiter to thrive in the way he did on Saturday against, someone in the Georgia secondary was going to have make a sacrifice.
Connor Riley
ArticleArticle Most Read
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football eager to make a statement against Tennessee: ‘It’s …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Smael Mondon keeps expectations in check for CJ Allen, even if he …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Tennessee has been tough on Brock Bowers, looks to ‘contain’ Georgia …

Mike Griffith
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football program raves about Mike Bobo: ‘I just love having …

Connor Riley
ArticleArticle
clock iconclock icon

Georgia football podcast: Looking back on an unforgettable night at …

Brandon Adams
Leave a Comment
Get the Latest Dawgnation News

Don't miss breaking news!

Sign up for the DawgNation Newsletter!

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Terms of UsePrivacy Policy.

California Privacy Notice and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about careers @ Careers at Cox Enterprises.