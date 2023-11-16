Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2077 (Nov. 13, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what the environment was like for Georgia’s win in its home finale on Saturday night against Ole Miss.

Georgia football podcast: Looking back on an unforgettable night at Sanford Stadium

Beginning of the show: Georgia earned a dominant win vs. Ole Miss on Saturday night much to the delight of the raucous crowd on hand at Sanford Stadium. However, the night will be remembered for much more than the Bulldogs’ performance. I’ll discuss what made the game unforgettable for many fans on today’s show, and share why UGA coach Kirby Smart apparently felt the same way based on his postgame comments.

15-minute mark: I discuss UGA tight end Brock Bowers’ courageous return from ankle surgery and his triumphant night against the Rebels -- which included a touchdown in his first game back.

25-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a recap of the top moments from the weekend.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Countdown.