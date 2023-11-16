clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Georgia football eager to make a statement against Tennessee: ‘It’s you …
ATHENS — Saturday’s game was supposed to be a battle for the SEC East champion. Georgia and Tennessee were picked to finish first and second in the division this year, and …
Connor Riley
Georgia football podcast: Looking back on an unforgettable night at …
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening …
Brandon Adams
Tennessee has been tough on Brock Bowers, looks to ‘contain’ Georgia …
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Brock Bowers has scored touchdowns on 9 of 11 SEC teams he has faced, but Tennessee is not among them.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football program raves about Mike Bobo: ‘I just love having him …
For as much hand-wringing as there was this offseason about replacing former offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Mike Bobo has proven plenty capable of guiding Georgia’s …
Connor Riley
BREAKING: Georgia flips 4-star DL Nasir Johnson away from Florida

Jeff Sentell
Kirk Herbstreit shares why Georgia football jumped Ohio State in …

Connor Riley
