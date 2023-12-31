FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Carson Beck is going to win the Heisman Trophy next season, Dillon Bell just knows it.

“He reads the defense so well, he’s got the arm, he’s just so confident,” Bell said. “We all have our faith and trust in him.

“I’m telling you, he is gonna win the Heisman, we’ve been talking about this, and I feel like he’ll win the Heisman next year for sure.”

If anyone knows a breakout star when he sees one, it’s Bell, who emerged from relative anonymity into one of Georgia’s most versatile and important weapons this season.

Beck was 13-of-18 passing for 203 yards and 2 touchdowns, shutdown by Kirby Smart after just one half of play in Georgia’s 63-3 Orange Bowl win over Florida State.

The rising fifth-year senior quarterback said Bell’s prediction sits just fine with him.

“That’s obviously a huge dream of mine,” Beck said, told of Bell’s Heisman Trophy projection. “It’s something I’ll work towards.”

Bell, who also doubled as a running back at times this season, led UGA receivers with 5 catches for 86 yards and will be a big part of that plan.

Saturday night, however, Beck explained it was all about making a statement that “we’re still one of the best teams in the country.

Come next season, Georgia will aim to reclaim the national championship, with Beck looking to become the Bulldogs’ first Heisman Trophy winner since Herschel Walker in 1980.