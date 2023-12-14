The Georgia football schedule for the 2024 season has officially been announced by the SEC. The Bulldogs have long known the opponents for the 2024 season, as the league announced the teams this past summer.

The Bulldogs now know when their off weeks will be, along with trips to Alabama and Texas. The league announced that Georgia’s game against Alabama will start at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC on Sept. 28. The Crimson Tide will also have an off week before facing Georgia.

You can see the full Georgia football schedule for the 2024 season below, along with dates. Georgia’s game against Alabama is the only one so far that has been given a game time and TV Network.

Georgia football 2024 schedule, dates, opponents

Clemson -- Aug. 31 -- Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Tennessee Tech -- Sept. 7 -- Athens, Ga.,

Kentucky -- Sept. 14 -- Lexington, Ky.,

Off -- Sept. 21

Alabama -- Sept. 28 -- Tuscaloosa, Ala., -- 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Auburn -- Oct. 5 -- Athens, Ga.,

Mississippi State -- Oct. 12 -- Athens, Ga.,

Texas -- Oct. 19 -- Austin, Texas,

Off -- Oct. 26

Florida -- Nov. 2 -- Jacksonville, Fla.,

Ole Miss -- Nov. 9 -- Oxford, Miss.,

Tennessee -- Nov. 16 -- Athens, Ga.,

UMass -- Nov. 23 -- Athens, Ga.,

Georgia Tech -- Nov. 30 -- Athens, Ga.,

Of note, Alabama, Mississippi State and Florida all have off weeks before facing Georgia.

The 2024 season will be the first year that Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC, with Georgia visiting the Longhorns on Oct. 19. The two teams last met in the 2018 Sugar Bowl, a game the Longhorns won. Texas is one of the four teams in the College Football Playoff. Texas plays rival Oklahoma the week before it faces Georgia.

The first SEC game of the season for Georgia got a lot more interesting when former Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff announced that he would be transferring to Kentucky. Vandagriff spent the past three seasons at Georgia after signing as a 5-star recruit.

There will be no more divisions in the SEC, with the league sticking with an eight-game schedule. Gone are annual games against South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Missouri, with Georgia drawing home games against Mississippi State, Tennessee and Auburn. The Bulldogs will also visit Ole Miss.

Georgia will have two bye weeks next season, with the first coming on Sept. 21 and the second on Oct. 26. The first off week comes before Georgia’s game against Alabama while the second comes in its usual spot against the Florida Gators. That game will once again be played in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Bulldogs will also have two Power 5 non-conference games, as they take on Clemson in Atlanta and host Georgia Tech to end the season. Georgia last played Clemson to open the 2021 season, with the Bulldogs winning 10-3. Georgia beat Georgia Tech 31-23 when the two sides met this season.

Georgia is currently in the process of building out its 2024 roster. The Bulldogs have seen eight players already transfer out of the program and are awaiting the decisions of several top prospects in regard to the NFL draft. Georgia is set to bring in the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2024 cycle.