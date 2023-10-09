clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Jermaine Burton, other former Georgia players stepped up big in other SEC …
ATHENS — Former Georgia players Jermaine Burton and Major Burns played major roles in SEC victories on Saturday, a fact most UGA fans surely noted.
Mike Griffith
Georgia football-Vanderbilt live updates, injury news, practice report for …
The No. 1 ranked Georgia football team visits the Vanderbilt Commodores this week. Below, you can find live updates, the latest injury news and practice reports for the Week …
Connor Riley
Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart updates Georgia offensive line …
ATHENS — For a few moments on Saturday, it appeared Georgia might be without two of its starting offensive linemen.
Connor Riley
Carson Beck’s breakout changes everything from national perspective but …
ATHENS — Carson Beck put himself on the national college football map with his 389-yard, 4-touchdown performance on Saturday, jumping into the “top quarterbacks” conversation.
Mike Griffith
