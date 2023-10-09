The No. 1 ranked Georgia football team visits the Vanderbilt Commodores this week. Below, you can find live updates, the latest injury news and practice reports for the Week 7 game.

Georgia is coming off 51-13 win over Kentucky. Vanderbilt lost 38-14 to Florida last week.

11:30 a.m. ET: Georgia coach Kirby Smart, defensive back Tykee Smith and quarterback Carson Beck will speak with reporters to preview the game against Vanderbilt.

“I think we prepared well. We had all of the spring and fall camp to prepare for situations like that.” -- Tykee Smith on when players go down with injury and being prepared.

“Just try and not listen to the outside noise.” -- Smith on being a big favorite against Vanderbilt.

“It was. big change. I had to get used to the heat down here. That was a big adjustment for me getting down here. I think you’ve got to be able to think fast in order to be successful in it.” -- Smith on the difficulties transferring in.

“Truly got faith in Kamari to go out there and do that every week.” -- Tykee Smith on Kamari Lassiter.

Still, head coach Kirby Smart knows there are a handful of areas to improve on.

“I’m worried about our performance,” Smart said after the win. “I didn’t say anything when we didn’t look well, I’m not going to say anything now. I’m really concerned with what we can do from this game to the next one. We want to be elite at getting better.”

Georgia is 6-0 on the season and ranked No. 1 in the country. Vanderbilt is 2-4 on the season and has yet to win an SEC game.

The Bulldogs are the last unbeaten SEC team, though Alabama is unbeaten in SEC play.

Georgia has not lost to Vanderbilt since the 2016 season, Smart’s first in Athens.

Georgia football injury report for Vanderbilt

Amarius Mims, ankle -- out

Branson Robinson, knee -- out

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, foot -- out

EJ Lightsey, shoulder -- out

Jamaal Jarrett, foot/ankle -- out

Cole Speer, undisclosed -- out

Roderick Robinson, ankle -- doubtful

Ladd McConkey, back -- questionable

Georgia football-Vanderbilt game time for Week 7 game

The Georgia football-Vanderbilt game is set for a 12 p.m. ET start.

Georgia football-Vanderbilt TV channel for Week 7 TV game

The Georgia football-Vanderbilt game will be broadcast on CBS.